Former Mariners reliever Shawn Armstrong claimed off waivers by Orioles

Former Seattle Mariners reliever Shawn Armstrong has been claimed off waivers by Baltimore, the club announced Sunday.

Armstrong acknowledged the transaction on his Twitter account Sunday morning.

“I just wanted to say thank you to the Mariners and (their) fans for my time in Seattle,” he wrote. “The city and the organization is first class! I am excited to announce I will be joining the Orioles, and I can’t wait to see what this journey has (in store) for my family and I!”

The 28-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment by Seattle on Friday. He went 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA in four relief appearances for the Mariners this season. In 3 2/3 innings, he allowed six earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.

In his brief stint with Seattle this season, Armstrong struggled to find footing after returning from a left oblique strain in mid April.

“I thought Shawn had some pretty good outings in spring training once he got going,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Certainly the oblique strain affected him. I know he worked really hard to try to get back as quick as he could after that.”

But, when Armstrong did return from the 10-day injured list, his command faltered.

“We’ve seen Shawn very good, but it’s really (been) driven by the fact that he’s pounding the strike zone, and he needs to get back to doing that,” Servais said.

Armstrong has spent parts of five major league seasons with Cleveland, Seattle and now Baltimore. He has a career record of 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 57 career appearances.

Mariners right-handed reliever Mike Wright, who was designated for assignment by the Orioles a week ago, has college ties to Armstrong from their playing days at East Carolina University. Wright was claimed from Baltimore and activated by Seattle on Saturday.

“Shawn Armstrong was one of my friends from college,” Wright said when he arrived. “I hope the best for him and a team’s getting somebody good if they pick him up. He’s my best friend from college. He’s a great dude and I was looking forward to playing with him.”