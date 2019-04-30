Mariners call up outfielder Braden Bishop, option Mallex Smith to Tacoma

Braden Bishop during the game. The Tacoma Rainers played the Albuquerque Isotopes in a baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, April 12, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Mariners announced Tuesday afternoon they have recalled 25-year-old outfielder Braden Bishop from Triple-A Tacoma.

Bishop, a Washington Huskies product, was named to the Opening Day roster this season and made his MLB debut on March 21 against Oakland during the Mariners’ two-game Japan series. He was optioned to Tacoma when the team returned to Seattle.

He hit 24 of 90 (.267) in 21 games with the Rainiers this season, including hitting safely in 16 games with seven multi-hit performances. He hit seven doubles, three homers and collected 13 RBIs, while drawing 12 walks and posting a .356 on-base percentage.

Bishop’s early outings in Tacoma continued a stellar spring training, when he posted a .379/.419/.724 slash line in 15 games, and hit three home runs while knocking in 12 RBIs.

The Mariners optioned center fielder Mallex Smith to Tacoma to make room for Bishop.

Smith, 25, has struggled to produce offensively and defensively for Seattle since returning from an elbow strain that cost him most of his spring.

He hasn’t recorded a hit in his past 24 at-bats, and has gone hitless in the last nine major league games he’s played in.

In his past 15 appearances, he is hitting just 3 for 46 (.065) with 18 strikeouts during that span. His .165 season batting average is the lowest of the Mariners’ active position players.

Smith’s batting troubles extended to the outfield recently, when he missed a pair of fly balls in the Mariners’ final two games against Texas.

