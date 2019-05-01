Gonzales makes early exit in Seattle’s fourth consecutive loss; Cubs 1-hit Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales gets the ball back between Chicago Cubs batters in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Marco Gonzales was magnificent in March and April, becoming the first Seattle Mariners pitcher to record five wins before May 1.

Then the calendar flipped to May, and it wasn’t a forgiving day for the 27-year-old left-hander. In his eighth start of the season, Gonzales pitched just 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits, walked three and struck out two.

He exited in the second inning after a combination of errors, walks and a barrage of Chicago Cubs hits left Seattle in a six-run hole. The Mariners never recovered, dropping a 11-0 decision to the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. It was the third time during this six-game homestand the Mariners allowed double-digit runs.

Gonzales (5-1, 3.28 ERA) was tagged with his first loss of the season as the Mariners (18-15) lost their fourth consecutive game. Seattle has now dropped seven of their past nine, and 13 of their past 18. They begin a grueling 10-game trip to Cleveland, New York and Boston on Friday.

The trouble started early Wednesday. Gonzales served up a leadoff homer to Javier Baez in the second, allowed three Cubs singles, three walks and another RBI double to Baez before he was pulled with two outs.

Reliever Chasen Bradford ended the 12-batter inning, but gave up three more runs in his 3 1/3 innings of long relief, including giving up a pair of solo homers to Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras in the fourth.

Cory Gearrin pitched a scoreless 1-2-3 inning for the Mariners in the sixth, and newly acquired reliever Mike Wright retired the Cubs in order in both the seventh and eighth.

For the second time this homestand, the Mariners opted to have a position player pitch the ninth to avoid burning another bullpen arm. Backup catcher Tom Murphy allowed two more runs.

Meanwhile, the Mariners’ offense managed just one hit against the Cubs’ Jon Lester (2-1, 1.73), a Puyallup native and Bellarmine Prep product who was making his first appearance in Seattle since 2014.

Lester worked seven innings, allowed the one hit to Ryon Healy in the second, struck out eight while walking just one. He threw 97 pitches.

Lester now has a 5-3 record in Seattle with a 3.91 ERA. He’s 7-4 all-time against the Mariners, and has shut them out his past three appearances — twice with the Cubs and once with the A’s.

Chicago right-handers Allen Webster and Dillon Maples eached pitched a scoreless inning in relief as the Cubs one-hit the Mariners.

ON TAP

The Mariners have an off day Thursday before beginning an 11-day, 10-game road trip to Cleveland, New York and Boston.

Rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.54) is scheduled to pitch the opening game of a three-game series against the Indians at 4:10 p.m. Friday. He will oppose Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.68).

The game will be telecast on Root Sports Northwest, and broadcast on 710-ESPN radio.



