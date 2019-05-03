Mariners road preview: Cleveland, New York and Boston on deck during 10-game trip

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws a pitch for his 3,000th career strikeout, during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Phoenix. AP

The Seattle Mariners (18-15) leave home on a four-game losing streak, but have had much more success on the road early on this season, posting an 11-4 record.

But, the road competition is getting tougher. The Mariners begin a stretch of 10 consecutive road games this weekend against some usual American League contenders.

Friday, they open a three-game series at Cleveland. Then, Seattle moves on for a four-game series against the New York Yankees. The East Coast trip wraps up with a three-game set against Boston that beings May 10.

All of the games will be broadcast on television on Root Sports Northwest and radio on 710 ESPN.

MARINERS ROAD PREVIEW

Friday — Opponent: Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Pitching probables: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.54 ERA) vs. Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.68).

Saturday — Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Mike Leake (2-3, 4.98) vs. Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.86).

Sunday — Cleveland, 10:10 a.m. Erik Swanson (0-3, 6.62) vs. Trevor Bauer (4-1, 2.45).

Monday — New York Yankees, 3:35 p.m. Felix Hernandez (1-2, 4.31) vs. C.C. Sabathia (1-1, 2.66).

Tuesday — New York Yankees, 3:35 p.m. Marco Gonzales (5-1, 3.28) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (2-3, 3.92).

Wednesday — New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. Yusei Kikuchi vs. James Paxton (3-2, 3.38).

Thursday — New York Yankees, 3:35 p.m. Mike Leake vs. J.A. Happ (1-2, 4.68).

Friday — Boston, 4:10 p.m. Erik Swanson vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 6.16).

Saturday — Boston, 10:05 a.m. Felix Hernandez vs. Rick Porcello (2-3, 5.52).

Sunday — Boston, 10:05 a.m. Marco Gonzales vs. Hector Velazquez (0-2, 3.93).

About the Indians (16-13): Cleveland came to Seattle midway through April and swept the Mariners in a three-game set, contributing to a dismal second homestand for Seattle, in which it lost all six games. And, unfortunately for the Mariners, they’ll face the same three Indians starting pitchers they did last time — just in a different order. Bauer, Bieber and Carrasco combined to allow just two runs to the Mariners the first time around, and recorded 25 strikeouts. Carrasco pitched seven shutout innings in the finale of that first series, fanning 12, and Cleveland went on to shut out Seattle for the first time this season. (The Mariners have been shut out twice since). ... Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor is back from the injured list, and has a .231/.262/.462 slash line in the 10 games he’s played in with three homers and six RBIs. ... Indians starter Corey Kluber (arm fracture) will likely miss at least several weeks, but Seattle would have missed him on this trip anyway.

About the Yankees (17-13): The Yankees hit a stroke of bad luck with injuries during the first month of the season — as of May 1, New York had 13 players on the IL — but that hasn’t seemed to slow them down much. New York has won 11 of its past 15, and has swept four different teams already this season, most recently the Giants in three games last week, before losing a pair to the Diamondbacks to conclude an extended road trip. ... The Mariners will meet New York’s top three starters during this four-game set, including former Mariners in Paxton and Happ. A pair of longtime starters in Hernandez and Sabathia will oppose each other in the opener. Sabathia became the 17th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 career strikeouts in his last start, while Hernandez is four away from 2,500 for his career. ... Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (.277/.396/.545) has been a steady presence offensively as others have been struck by injuries. He leads New York in home runs (nine) and RBIs (26).

About the Red Sox (14-17): Boston’s puzzling slow start hasn’t sped up a ton, but the club has won eight of its past 12, including sweeping the Oakland A’s earlier this week. ... During the first series between Seattle and Boston at the end of March, the Mariners beat up on the defending World Series champs, taking three of four games. Seattle rocked Boston ace Chris Sale for seven runs, tagged Nathan Eovaldi with six, Rodriguez with six (five earned), and Porcello with nine (four earned). None of Boston’s four starters completed more than five innings. The Mariners miss Sale and Eovaldi this time, and add winless Velazquez to the mix. But, Boston has won each of the past seven games Rodriguez or Porcello have started in. ... Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis has added an offensive spark since he was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on April 19. He has a .314/.442/.600 line in 11 games, including three homers and eight RBIs.