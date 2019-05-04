Mariners acquire reliever from Nationals; Triple-A infielder claimed by Red Sox

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Austin Adams pitches during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) AP

The Seattle Mariners announced a pair of transactions Saturday that impact their 40-man roster.

Seattle acquired right-handed reliever Austin Adams from the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor league left-handed starter Nick Wells and cash considerations.

And, Triple-A Tacoma infielder Joey Curletta was claimed off of waivers by the Boston Red Sox.

With Adams’ addition and Curletta’s departure, the Mariners’ 40-man roster now includes 39 players.

Adams, who turns 28 years old Sunday, was optioned to Tacoma and will report there. He was designated for assignment by Washington on April 30.

He made one appearance with the Nationals in relief this season, allowing one earned run in one inning for work on April 20, after pitching in eight games in relief with Triple-A Fresno. He was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and one save in 10 innings with the Grizzlies, limiting opponents to a .189 batting average, and striking out 20 while walking three.

Adams was originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut with Washington in 2017, and has a career ERA of 3.86 in nine relief appearances.

Wells, 23, was 1-2 with a 7.91 ERA in five starts with High-A Modesto, and is currently on the seven-day injured list with a fractured left wrist. He was originally acquired by Seattle from Toronto in 2015.

Curletta, 25, played in 26 games with the Rainiers this season, primarily at first base, and hit .245 with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

He finished .282 with 24 doubles, 23 homers, 94 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 129 games with Double-A Arkansas last season, and was named the Texas League Player of the Year.

The Mariners originally acquired Curletta from Philadelphia in 2017.