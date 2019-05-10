Mariners promote J.P. Crawford and Shed Long, send Dylan Moore to 10-day IL

Shed Long during the game. The Tacoma Rainers played the Albuquerque Isotopes in a baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, April 12, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Mariners will take a peek into their future in Boston.

Both shortstop J.P. Crawford and infielder Shed Long, who could fill a utility role, were promoted by the club Friday afternoon after spending the first stretch of the season with Triple-A Tacoma.

Crawford and Long, who are considered important pieces of the Mariners’ rebuild, were called up to aid Seattle’s ailing infield and will be available for its series opener Friday night in Boston.

The pair will replace Mariners utility player Dylan Moore, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion, and right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford was optioned to Tacoma.