Mariners walk off in extra innings against A’s, snap four-game losing streak

Seattle Mariners’ Daniel Vogelbach, center right, hugs pitcher Felix Hernandez, left, in the dugout after Vogelbach hit a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 13, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Omar Narvaez cleared the dugout Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

After the seattle Mariners had trailed most of game, only to tie it twice in the eighth and 10th, Narvaez delivered a walk-off RBI single to lift Seattle to a 6-5 extra-innings walk-off win.

Seattle (21-23) is a perfect 4-0 in extra-innings contests this season. The Mariners grabbed an early one-run lead in the first, but were held scoreless for the next six innings before some late heroics from Daniel Vogelbach.





With a fifth consecutive loss looming, he crushed a three-run homer to straightaway center field for the Mariners in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 4-4.





J.P. Crawford, who reached on a fielder’s choice, and Edwin Encarnacion, who walked, got aboard with one out to bring up Vogelbach, who had walked and struck out twice in his first two plate appearances.

He immediately jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Lou Trivino, and sent it 426 feet for his 10th homer of the season. He is one of four Mariners with double-digit homers this season. Jay Bruce and Encarnacion each have 12, while Mitch Haniger has 10.

Joakim Soria struck out the Mariners in order in the bottom of the ninth before Ramon Laureano gave the A’s a 5-4 lead in the 10th.

But, after Soria recorded two quick outs in the 10th, Vogelbach drew a two-out walk in the 10th, and Dee Gordon stole a base as a pinch runner before Domingo Santana worked back from an 0-2 count to double just fair down the left-field line. Gordon scored from second to tie the game at 5-5 before Narvaez drove in Santana.

Mariners rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.64) delivered his sixth quality start in 10 outings this season, but was again given little offensive help before exiting.

He worked into the seventh inning, striking out five and walking two on 93 pitches. He allowed three runs — a trio of solo homers by Mark Canha, Khris Davis and Matt Olson — on five hits in his six-plus innings of work.

Between the third and fourth innings, when the game was tied at 1-1, Kikuchi struck out four batters in a row, and at one point retired 10 consecutive A’s.

Each of Kikuchi’s past three starts have been quality, and he has yet to allow more than four earned runs in any outing this season.

But, the Mariners have often struggled to provide him with early run support. Though Seattle is 6-4 in games Kikuchi has pitched, four of the wins have come by runs scored after he left the game. Kikuchi has pitched seven games without a decision this season.

Monday, the Mariners’ offense managed just two hits before he was pulled in the seventh.

Haniger recorded one of those, launching his second leadoff home run of the season — and third of his career — to open the game and give the Mariners the lead at 1-0. Haniger’s blast, which traveled 406 feet and landed in the left field bleachers, was his 10th of the season.

Canha’s solo shot to left erased Seattle’s lead in the second, and the game remained tied for three-plus innings before Davis cranked his 11th homer of the season into the Mariners’ bullpen in the sixth. Olson tacked on another run with his leadoff homer in the seventh, ending Kikuchi’s night.

Cory Gearrin came on in relief for Kikuchi, and tossed a scoreless frame after a minutes-long delay during his warm-up period. Umpires consulted about an alleged toe tap Gearrin was performing before his delivery, which is considered an illegal second step.

After speaking with both managers, and huddling together again, the umpires allowed play to resume. Gearrin allowed a pair of singles, but also struck out two, limiting further damage in the seventh.

Reliever Austin Adams struck out the side in his Mariners debut the following inning, but also allowed a leadoff homer to Davis — Davis’ second in as many at-bats — and a walk as the A’s pushed the lead to 4-1.

Brennan came on in relief after Vogelbach’s game-tying homer, and pitched through a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to preserve the tie. He walked pinch hitters Robbie Grossman and Jurickson Profar, and eventually intentionally walked Davis, before ending the inning by striking out Stephen Piscotty with his signature change-up.

He recorded two quick outs in the ninth before Laureano launched the go-ahead homer.

Fresh off tossing the second no-hitter of his career last week, Oakland starter Mike Fiers (3-3, 5.12) was solid through five complete innings, and left with the one-run lead. Fiers allowed one run — Haniger’s homer — on two hits, while striking out four and walking three on 85 pitches.

ON TAP

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (2-4, 4.37) will look to get back on track Tuesday night after dropping four losses in his past five outings. He is scheduled to oppose Oakland lefty Brett Anderson (4-2, 4.19).

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Root Sports Northwest and 710-ESPN radio.