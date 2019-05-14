Seattle Mariners
Mariners third baseman Seager makes first rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma
Kyle Seager finally got to play for the Tacoma Rainiers, but it was Braden Bishop who starred.
On Tuesday, Seager got into his first game — playing designated hitter and batting second — as part of his rehab from hand surgery that has sidelined him the entire 2019 season. The Seattle Mariners third baseman went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Rainiers in Tacoma’s 9-7 victory over the Aviators in Las Vegas.
Bishop, in his second game back in Triple-A after an eight-game stint with the Mariners, homered twice to help the Rainiers rally to the victory. Las Vegas led, 6-0, after the first inning but Tacoma chipped away at the lead. Ryan Court’s two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth provided the winning margin.
Seager is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on May 25. He had surgery on March 12 to repair a tendon in his left hand that he injured diving for a ball in a spring training game.
The Rainiers are off on Wednesday and will start a four-game series at the Reno Aces starting on Thursday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
