Mariners roster moves continue with Dee Gordon, Ryon Healy headed to IL, signing of reliever

The Seattle Mariners made several more roster moves Tuesday morning, including placing infielders Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy to the 10-day injured list, reactivating rookie utility player Dylan Moore from the IL, recalling left-hander Tommy Milone and infielder Shed Long from Triple-A Tacoma, and optioning right-hander Parker Markel to the Rainiers.

Later in the afternoon, the club also announced the signing of right-handed reliever Anthony Bass, who was granted release from the Reds on Monday. Right-hander Ryon Garton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Gordon moves to the IL with a right wrist contusion. The Mariners’ regular second baseman was hit in the wrist by a J.A. Happ pitch during Seattle’s New York series nearly two weeks ago, and missed three games following the injury on May 9, but was not originally placed on the IL. He has hit 3-for-22 (.136) in the seven games he’s appeared in since, with two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.

Healy, the club’s former starting first baseman who has played the majority of the season at third base in place of injured veteran Kyle Seager (hand), left Monday night’s game against the Rangers in the sixth inning with lower back inflammation. With Seager expected to return this weekend from a rehab stint with Tacoma — he’s eligible Saturday — Healy’s injury somewhat clears up another logjam at first base, where Edwin Encarnacion, Jay Bruce and Daniel Vogelbach have been splitting time.

In corresponding moves, the Mariners reactivated Moore from the 10-day IL, and again promoted Long from Triple-A Tacoma.

Moore was placed on the IL on May 10 with a right wrist contusion, after also being hit by a pitch in the New York series. He went 3-for-13 (.231) in three rehab games with the Rainiers. In 28 games with the Mariners this season, Moore has hit .229 and appeared at five different defensive positions.

Long was called up earlier this month to help fill in for Gordon and Moore during the Boston series, and made his MLB debut there, but went a hitless 0-for-9 with two walks in three games with the Mariners. After returning to Triple-A Tacoma, he went 9-for-24 (.375) in five games.

As expected, the Mariners also recalled Milone, who is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game against Texas, from Tacoma. The 32-year-old lefty will start in place of rookie right-hander Erik Swanson, who was optioned to Tacoma last week, and, at least during this cycle, replace regular fifth starter Felix Hernandez, who is out four to six weeks with a lat strain.

Milone is 4-2 with a 3.83 ERA in nine games (eight starts) with the Rainiers this season, and has struck out 43 while walking 12. He last pitched in the majors on Aug. 19, appearing in relief with the Washington Nationals.

Markel was optioned after compiling a 14.73 ERA across four relief appearances with the Mariners in the past two weeks, allowing six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He made his MLB debut during Seattle’s series in Boston.

Less than two hours after the Mariners made their initial set of swaps, they announced the signing of 31-year-old reliever Bass, who was 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA and nine saves in 19 outings with Triple-A Louisville. He was released by Cincinnati at his request.

Bass spent less than two months with the Mariners during the 2015-16 offseason after being acquired in a five-player trade with the Rangers. He was eventually granted release to pitch in Japan. He has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons, compiling a 5-9 record and 4.51 ERA with 202 strikeouts and 110 walks in nearly 300 innings across 147 games. He’s made eight starts in his major league career.

Bass, who is available for Tuesday night’s game in Texas, could become the 23rd relief pitcher the Mariners have used this season, which would be tied for the most relievers used by a team in the majors this season with the Baltimore Orioles.

To make room on the 40-man roster, which remains full, the Mariners opted to DFA Garton, who piled up a 12.00 ERA in three innings across two appearances with Seattle in the past week after being recalled from Tacoma. He was originally acquired by the club in 2017 in a deal with Tampa Bay.