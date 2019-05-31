Rotation shakeup? Mariners considering how to approach Kikuchi’s next start

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi might make a regular start during his next turn in the rotation. He might make another abbreviated, one-inning start. Or, he could skip a start.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said the club is still exploring its options with the left-hander, who in his first MLB season after playing nine years in Japan. The Mariners will likely make a decision Saturday on what the pitching situation will look like Tuesday night against Houston.

After posting four consecutive quality starts, Kikuchi has struggled in his past two against the A’s and Angels. In those two starts he’s allowed 10 earned runs — the six he allowed to Los Angeles on Thursday night were a season high — in just 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t make it out of the fourth inning in either start, and of the 40 batters he faced, 20 recorded hits. He struck out just one batter.

“I talked to Yusei today for a while,” Servais said. “We discussed a number of things. Kind of where he’s at at this point in the season. We’ll make a decision on the short start, or if there’s going to be any start at all with him.

“I wanted to get his feelings on how he felt physically. He feels fine physically. He’s a little frustrated. He got hit around over in Oakland. He got hit around (Thursday) night. When you get punched, you’ve got to get up and punch back, and that’s kind of where he’s at right now.”

Kikuchi’s next scheduled short start — to preserve his arm throughout the season — was on the horizon. The Mariners plan to have him toss just one inning every fifth start or so. But, Servais said the idea of having him completely skip a start has also been discussed.

“We want to keep him healthy the whole year, and not just physically, but what you go through mentally as a pitcher,” Servais said. “The ups and downs and learning from it, and getting a routine that works for him and all that stuff. He’s done a lot of good things, he’s just gotten hit around a little bit the last couple times out, and he needs to make a little adjustment.”

Servais said Kikuchi’s velocity has been “a tick down” from what the Mariners saw early on. His fastball command has also faltered at times, as have his off-speed pitches.

“Throughout the course of the season, you’re going to have a handful of times when you’re feeling really good, and other times you might not have your best stuff, but I have to learn to grind through the games when I’m not having my best stuff,” Kikuchi said Thursday night through interpreter Justin Novak.

“That was something I had to work on last start, and it came up again today. So, I’m still working through the adjustments.”

CRAWFORD OFF CRUTCHES

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is no longer using crutches and is able to walk normally.

He has been on the 10-day IL since Wednesday after severely turning his ankle while trying to avoid a tag during a rundown in a game earlier this week. He said he heard a popping sound before falling to the ground.

“I’m getting better day by day, and waiting for the swelling to go down,” Crawford said. “I’m walking, I’ve just got a little air cast I’m wearing for a little support.”

Crawford said he has been icing four or five times per day in 30-45 minute sessions. Servais stuck to his original estimation of “a couple weeks” before Crawford will be able to resume playing. That would tentatively place his return during Seattle’s next road trip.

“He’s got some discoloration,” Servais said. “It was a pretty good sprain. But, he’s putting a little weight on it. He’s not jumping up and down or anything, but he’s anxious. He wants to get back as soon as he can. He’s pushing it as hard as he can, so that’s a good sign.”

Crawford has hit safely in 13 of the 17 games he’s played with the Mariners since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. He was hitting .279 before his injury.

“It definitely sucks,” Crawford said. “You definitely don’t want anything like that to happen to anybody, but stuff like that happens, so I’ve just got to be the best cheerleader I can be to my teammates, and help them any way I can on the bench, and try to get better day by day.”

BULLPEN BOOST

As inconsistent as the Mariners’ bullpen has been in spots this season, Servais said he is pleased with how it is shaping up.

Right-handers Anthony Bass and Austin Adams, and left-hander Jesse Biddle, all of whom have been acquired during the season, have combined for a 1.80 ERA with 21 strikeouts and three walks in 13 appearances. They’ve allowed a collective three earned runs in 15 innings, and limited batters to 11-for-55 (.200) hitting.

“I do feel better about our bullpen now than I did a few weeks ago,” Servais said. “I like the way a number of guys have thrown the ball. I like the addition of Biddle and Bass. I think they’re going to be nice pieces for us going forward. Adams has been a great pickup. I like what he’s been able to bring.

“I thought (Brandon) Brennan threw the ball really well (Thursday) night, was letting it eat, was getting after it. We saw some 96-97 with the good sinker he’s got. I do like the way our bullpen is (looking). The pieces are starting to come together a little bit.”

ROSTER MOVES

Seattle recalled reliever Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday afternoon for extra bullpen help. Reliever David McKay was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

“Chasen will give us a little help in the bullpen if we need it,” Servais said. “We know who he is and how he goes about it. It’s good. We’ve been running the bullpen hard here the last couple days, so we have a fresh arm down there.”

Bradford has made 10 relief appearances with the Mariners this season, compiling a 4.61 ERA in 13 2/3 innings, while striking out 10 and walking three. He has one save and one hold. McKay has a 1.80 ERA in five innings across five games with Seattle this season.

Earlier in the day, Mariners reliever Ruben Alaniz was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, clearing a spot on Seattle’s 40-man roster, which is now at 39 players.

Alaniz, who signed with the Mariners during the offseason, posted a 20.25 ERA in four relief appearances this season, allowing nine earned runs across four innings. He spent most of the first two months of the season with Tacoma.