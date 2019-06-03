Seattle Mariners select a college pitcher with the No. 20 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft

A baseball is picked up during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

A year after selecting right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert with their first-round pick, the Seattle Mariners went for another righty starter Monday evening in the opening round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

With the 20th overall pick, the Mariners selected George Kirby out of Elon University. The 21-year-old recently completed his junior season at the private liberal arts school in North Carolina, posting an 8-2 record and 2.75 ERA in 14 starts.

Kirby, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, allowed 27 earned runs across 88 1/3 innings pitched while limiting opponents to a .221 batting average. He struck out 107 batters and walked only six.

Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said, after adding Gilbert last season, the organization will look for Kirby to come in and add more depth.

“Obviously very excited to add a college pitcher who we felt was one of the top four or five arms in the country,” Hunter said.