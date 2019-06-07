Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger placed on 10-day IL

Mitch Haniger hits a double in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Mariners sent another everyday player to the injured list Friday afternoon, placing outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL with a ruptured testicle.

Haniger was removed midway through Thursday afternoon’s extra-innings loss to the Astros after fouling a ball off of himself, and joins 10 other members of the big-league club on the IL.

“He took a pretty hard shot,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said postgame Thursday.





Right-hander Tayler Scott was selected from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move. He is a Johannesburg, South Africa native, and will become the first South African-born pitcher to appear in the majors when he makes his MLB debut.

This story will be updated.