Smith, Crawford offer exciting 1-2 punch at top of Mariners lineup

The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

J.P. Crawford knows the offensive momentum has to start with the top of the lineup.

The young Seattle Mariners shortstop, the team’s No. 2 hitter for most of June, and leadoff hitter Mallex Smith feed off of each other, he says.

“He gets on, and I think it gives fire to the whole lineup,” Crawford said recently. “It makes you want to hit. It makes you want to drive him in.”

Midway through an up-and-then down season the Mariners have found some positives — and the progression of two players they see as part of their future at the top of the order is certainly a plus.

“When you’re young, athletic, and you’ve got a lot to prove, every night you’re showing up with a lot of energy,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after Smith and Crawford combined for five hits, including two doubles and a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs in 10 at-bats in a recent win over Milwaukee.

“The athleticism plays out on the field. You certainly see it defensively, running the bases. It’s big. It helps you win a lot of close games against good teams.”

Entering Friday night’s series opener in Houston, Smith and Crawford have hit first and second in 12 games.

During that stretch, Smith is slashing at .269/.345/.462 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two stolen bases. He’s scored 12 runs and driven in 52.

“Since we got into June, Mallex has kind of been the Mallex we were expecting, which is great to see,” Servais said.

Smith seems to be settling into the leadoff role well after a shaky start. Since returning from a stint in Triple-A, he’s pushed his season line to .233/.304/.368, and his 21 stolen bases rank second in the majors.

“A table setter,” Smith said. “That’s what I’m here to do — set the tone, get my team going, and after that, let them do what they’ve got to do.”

Crawford has provided a glimpse of how well he could fit into the Mariners’ future. He’s slashing at .354/.429/.563 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 RBIs since Seattle started regularly slotting him in at No. 2 earlier this month.

“My timing has been good, and I’m not missing my pitches to hit,” Crawford said recently. “I’m getting the chance to play, and I’m making the best of it.”

Given the recent production, Servais said he could see Crawford continue to bat behind Smith.

“He does a good job,” Servais said. “Second in the order is different than what it used to be. It used to be the guy that would move the runner along. That’s not the case anymore. I think most people feel it’s probably your best hitter who is in that spot. You’re almost guaranteed five at-bats in that spot, which is important.

“J.P. does a really good job controlling the zone. I think as he continues to get bigger, stronger, there will be probably a few more homers in there, too, because he does have power. I certainly see him sitting there for a while.”

Following his call-up, Crawford has a season line of .316/.383/.500, despite enduring a short stay on the injured list with an ankle sprain.

And, the chemistry with Smith certainly seems to be there, and has contributed to a better stretch for the Mariners in June. In games when they are batting first and second, Seattle is 7-5.

“It’s been fun to watch those guys when they get going,” Servais said. “The quality of at-bats are really good. They’re taking their walks when they don’t get their pitch. They’re hitting the ball all over the field.”

FUTURES GAME

Three players in Seattle’s organization were selected Friday to play in this year’s All-Star Futures Game. The annual game, which features top prospects around baseball, will be played on July 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Two players from Double-A Arkansas, right-hander Justin Dunn and first baseman Evan White, and Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic, an outfielder currently with High-A Modesto, will represent the Mariners.

“I’m excited,” Servais told reporters in Houston. “We should have three. We’ve got a good minor league system, and some guys are having some really good seasons. I totally expected Kelenic would make it, but great for Justin Dunn, awesome for Evan White, and we probably have a few others that could have (made the roster) as well.

“We’ve got a lot of positive things going down, down on the farm, and we should. We traded a lot of good players away to get some good young players, so anxious for those guys to eventually get here.”

Kelenic, 19, is considered the No. 24 prospect in all of baseball, and lit up the South Atlantic League with 11 homers for Low-A West Virginia this season before he was promoted to Modesto at the end of May.

He has hit safely in 10 of 15 games with the Nuts with three doubles, a triple and two homers.

Dunn, 23, is the No. 2 prospect in Seattle’s organization and ranked No. 67 in baseball. He was named to the Texas League All-Star Game, and pitched a scoreless inning, after compiling a 5-3 record and 3.45 ERA in 14 starts during the first half of the season. He has 90 strikeouts and 21 walks over 70 1/3 innings.

Kelenic and Dunn were both acquired during the offseason in the deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets. The Mariners have already unloaded both Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak from that trade, while Gerson Bautista is currently pitching for Triple-A Tacoma.

White, 23, is the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners’ organization and No. 81 in baseball. He has an active 23-game hitting streak, and is slashing at .302/.363/.485 this season with six doubles, two triples, nine homers, 43 runs scored and 27 RBIs.

White was selected by Seattle with the 17th overall pick in 2017 out of Kentucky.

Seattle is one of five teams with three players selected, joining Detroit, Miami, Tampa Bay and San Diego. This is the third time Seattle has had three players selected for this event, and the first time since 2013.

“It’s good to be on a big stage,” Servais said. “I think it’s really good for young players to get that experience before they’ve actually played in the big leagues. And there’s no bigger stage (than the) All-Star Game. That game is attended by all 30 organizations and high-end scouts are there to take another look at players.”

BIDDLE CLAIMED

Former Mariners left-handed reliever Jesse Biddle was claimed off waivers by Texas on Friday. He was designated for assignment by Seattle on June 23 after posting a 9.82 ERA in 11 games with the Mariners, allowing 12 earned runs across 11 innings.

Seattle acquired Biddle from the Braves in May as part of a trade for right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak. The Mariners also got right-hander Arodys Vizcaino in the deal, though he is recovering from elbow surgery and not expected to pitch this season.

Swarzak has impressed since arriving in Atlanta, posting a 0.54 ERA across 16 2/3 innings in 16 games. He’s allowed just one earned run, seven hits and six walks while striking out 20. He has nine holds and a save. The Braves are 12-4 since he’s been there.

The Mariners’ 40-man roster remains at 39 players.