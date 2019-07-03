Leake holds Cardinals scoreless for bulk of game, but Mariners bullpen implodes in 5-run ninth

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws as St. Louis Cardinals’ Yairo Munoz leads off at first base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Seattle. AP

There were enough splashes of red throughout the ballpark, and a lively enough visiting section, that it could have resembled a home game at Busch Stadium, but it’s been quite some time since Mike Leake wore Cardinals red. His energy Wednesday night instead came from the Seattle Mariners dugout he’s been a steady piece of for the past two seasons.

Facing his former team for the first time since being traded to the Mariners in 2017, Leake made one of the better starts of his career in front of a crowd of 31,878, and held the Cardinals scoreless for seven-plus innings. But, ultimately, it wasn’t enough for the Mariners in a 5-2 loss at T-Mobile Park.

Leake worked 7 2/3 innings, didn’t allow a run despite St. Louis scattering five hits, or a walk, and matched a season-high with seven strikeouts. The Mariners didn’t allow a run through the first eight innings. But, it all came crashing down in the final frame, when relievers Austin Adams and Roenis Elias combined to allow a decisive five runs, wiping away what Leake had put together the innings before.

Leake (8-7, 4.32 ERA) allowed a leadoff single to Yairo Munoz in the first, but retired 11 straight batters before allowing another, including striking out the side in the second. Paul Goldschmidt doubled to open the fifth, but Leake calmly worked out of that inning. Harrison Bader singled in the sixth, Paul DeJong in the seventh and Bader again in the eighth, but the Cardinals never strung together more than one hit an inning with Leake on the mound.

He was somewhat surprisingly removed after Bader’s two-out base hit in the eighth, throwing just 95 pitches after eclipsing 100 in six of his outings this season. Adams swiftly secured the final out of the inning, but couldn’t close out the win in the ninth. He recorded one out before he was replaced, but allowed singles to Jose Martinez and Goldschmidt, and walked former Mariners prospect Tyler O’Neill to load the bases.

Mariners manager Scott Servais then turned to Elias, who has often functioned as Seattle’s closer this season, to try to preserve Leake’s spectacular start. He had Dexter Fowler down 0-2, but gave up an RBI single to right that scored Martinez. Yadier Molina’s sac fly to left then tied it, despite rookie Dylan Moore trying to throw down Goldschmidt at the plate.

The game got out of hand the next at-bat, when pinch hitter Tommy Edman crushed a three-run homer into the Mariners bullpen in left. Moore tried to leap the wall, but it was too far gone. The hoard of St. Louis fans roared, the Cardinals dugout cleared, and Leake was left without a decision in his first scoreless outing of the season.

Leake has been a steady contributor for Seattle since his arrival. He was traded the final week of August in 2017, along with cash and international slot money to help bolster a Mariners rotation seeking to end a long playoff drought that season, and in the handful of seasons that followed. That still hasn’t happened, but Leake has often done his part.





For stretches this season in particular, he’s acted as a stopper to some grueling Mariners losing streaks, and has allowed three earned runs or less in 11 of his 18 starts.

St. Louis got minor league shortstop Rayder Ascanio, who is currently in Double-A, and has never advanced higher while with the Cardinals organization, in return for Leake. And, the Cardinals are still paying a portion of the salary of the pitcher who has been a solid addition for Seattle. Of the $16 million Leake is owed this season, St. Louis is paying $5 million.

Though the Mariners ramped up St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright’s (5-8, 4.31) pitch count early — he threw 70 in the first three innings — but weren’t able to cash in until the fifth.

Both Mallex Smith and Daniel Vogelbach walked in the first, but Wainwright got an Omar Narvaez come-backer to end the threat. He struck out four Mariners across the next two frames, and stranded Smith, who singled and stole his 22nd base of the season, in the third before working a speedy fourth.

Rookie utility player Dylan Moore, who got the start in left field, finally broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, crushing a 411-foot solo homer to left that clanged off the stairway behind the Cardinals bullpen. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Seattle added another run in the sixth. Domingo Santana opened the inning with a single, and Daniel Vogelbach followed with another single to push Santana to third. He then scored on a wild pitch from St. Louis reliever Tyler Webb to make it 2-0.