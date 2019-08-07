Mariners end 5-game skid with narrow win over Padres

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential double play, and that was just enough. The Seattle Mariners’ burly first baseman hit a sharp grounder to short with one out in the eighth inning of a tie game against the Padres on Wednesday evening. J.P. Crawford was easily tossed out at second base, but Vogelbach just outstretched the throw to first.

That allowed Mallex Smith, who opened the inning with a bloop double that eluded Wil Myers’ glove in left, to glide across home plate, giving the Mariners the decisive run in a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Park.

Smith’s speed — he tied Kansas City’s Adalberto Mondesi for the major-league lead in stolen bases earlier in the game at 31 — was enough to get him to third on Crawford’s sac bunt attempt. Smith was initially called out on the play, but replay review determined he got his hand on the base underneat the throw.

But, it was Vogelbach’s sneaky speed in a crucial situation that allowed Smith to scratch across the winning run.

Seattle erased an early one-run deficit in the second inning when backup catcher Tom Murphy hit a liner that Myers misplayed trying to make a diving grab. The ball slipped under Myers’ glove, and Murphy just kept running before sliding safely into third with a triple. It was just the second triple of his five-season major-league career. Kyle Seager promptly plated Murphy by grounding out to short.

Seager later gave the Mariners their first lead, lifting his 11th homer of the season to right with two outs in the fourth to make it 2-1. He has five home runs in his past 14 games.

Mariners rookie starter Yusei Kikuchi did enough to leave the game with a one-run lead. His outing wasn’t as efficient as the Mariners would like at this stage of the season — he needed 94 pitches to get through five complete innings, and walked three — but showed improvement compared to his five previous starts coming back from the All-Star break.

Mariners manager Scott Servais noted pregame Wednesday that as Kikuchi wraps up the final few outings of his first season pitching in the United States, the club plans to measure his success more by the quality and execution of his pitches, and whether or not he can repeat them consistently, than the numbers that show up in the box score.

Considering that, Kikuchi progressed in this particular outing, mixing his fastball and slider — which he threw for 10 swinging strikes — with his curveball and changeup well enough to generate eight strikeouts, just two fewer than the season-high 10 he collected in Cleveland back in May.

Kikuchi allowed a leadoff home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. on the sixth pitch of the game, but struck out two of the next three to end the first inning without further damage, and worked around base runners in the following four frames to keep the Padres scoreless the rest of the way until his day was over.

He issued one-out walks in both the second and third, but coolly retired the next two batters to end both innings. San Diego then loaded the bases on a single and pair of walks with two outs in the fourth, but Kikuchi forced Austin Hedges into an infield pop up to again avoid damage.

In the fifth, Kikuchi allowed a leadoff single to Tatis before striking out Myers, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer in order to end his outing. He struck out both Meyers and Hosmer each of the three times he faced them.

Kikuchi allowed just the one run on four hits — the Tatis homer and three meaningless singles sprinkled across separate innings. Though, his slim 2-1 lead, and potential fifth win, was squandered an inning later.

Making his first appearance for Seattle since June after a nearly two-month stay on the injured list, rookie reliever Brandon Brennan struck out Hunter Renfroe with his trusty changeup for the first out of the sixth. But, one batter later, Francisco Mejia golfed the same pitch from below the strike zone just over the fence in right. Mallex Smith hopped up the wall, but couldn’t come down with the ball, allowing the Padres to tie the game at 2-2.

Sam Tuivailala, another recent addition from an extended IL stay, worked a scoreless seventh for the Mariners, striking out two. Matt Magill followed up with two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth.