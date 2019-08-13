Mariners road preview: Detroit, Toronto, Tampa Bay on deck during 9-game trip

Toronto Blue Jays’ Justin Smoak bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP

The Seattle Mariners (48-71) picked up just one win in their recent five-game homestand, and have lost eight of their past nine.

Tuesday, the Mariners begin a nine-game road trip, including stops in Detroit and Toronto before heading to meet a Tampa Bay team that just swept them.

All games are broadcast on television on Root Sports Northwest and radio on 710 ESPN.

Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through Sunday’s games.

MARINERS ROAD PREVIEW

Tuesday, Aug. 12 — Opponent: Detroit, 4:10 p.m. Pitching probables: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.34 ERA) vs. Drew VerHagen (2-2, 8.03).

Wednesday, Aug. 13 — Detroit, 4:10 p.m. Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.25) vs. Tyler Alexander (0-3, 6.49).

Thursday, Aug. 14 — Detroit, 10:10 a.m. Tommy Milone* (1-7, 4.70) vs. Matthew Boyd (6-8, 4.16).

Friday, Aug. 15 — Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Wade LeBlanc* (6-6, 5.14) vs. Jacob Waguespack (3-1, 4.31).

Saturday, Aug. 16 — Toronto, 12:07 p.m. TBD vs. Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.34).

Sunday, Aug. 17 — Toronto, 10:07 a.m. Kikuchi vs. Thomas Pannone (2-5, 6.83).

Monday, Aug. 18 — Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Gonzales vs. Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 3.33).

Tuesday, Aug. 20 — Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Milone vs. TBD.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m. LeBlanc vs. Charlie Morton (13-4, 2.90).

Thursday, Aug. 22 — Off day.

* - LeBlanc and Milone are often preceded by an opener.

About the Tigers (35-80): Seattle’s first series against Detroit this season, at the end of July, was a rare bright spot in this frustrating second half. The Mariners swept the four-game series, and added two wins against Texas at each end as part of a six-game winning streak that matched a season high. ... The Tigers continue to carry the worst record in baseball, and are the first team to 80 losses. They’ve scored the fewest runs (420) of any team in the majors — and didn’t manage more than two in any game against the Mariners in the first series — though the 648 runs they’ve allowed this season only rank the fourth-worst in the majors. Seattle ranks second-worst in that category, allowing 690. ... Detroit traded perhaps its most productive asset in reliever Shane Greene (2.14 ERA, 22 saves) at the deadline for two prospects.

About the Blue Jays (49-72): Toronto’s record is strikingly similar to Seattle’s, and neither team has a shot at the playoffs. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two clubs. ... Rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the Blue Jays’ active leader in batting average (.274) and slugging percentage (.460) with left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day IL. Guerrero has 20 doubles, 13 homers and 51 RBIs in 87 games. ... Former Mariner Justin Smoak leads Toronto in on-base percentage (.348) and has 18 homers and 48 RBIs. ... The last time the Mariners played a series in Toronto, left-hander James Paxton (now with the Yankees) become the first Canadian to pitch a no-hitter in Canada. It was the sixth no-hitter in Seattle’s history, and is the most recent.

About the Rays (69-50): The Mariners played the Rays close in each game of the recent three-game series — losing by one run each time — but couldn’t solve Tampa Bay’s sturdy pitching staff. They struck out a combined 38 times in the series, and former Mariner Emilio Pagan earned a save in each game. ... Seattle will meet Morton, who fanned 10 batters Saturday night, and former Mariners draft pick Kittredge, a Spokane native and Ferris High School and UW product. ... The Rays have the lowest combined ERA in the American League at 3.54, and trail only the Dodgers (3.29) for the MLB lead.