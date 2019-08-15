Mariners place Brennan back on 10-day IL, promote Gilbeau for bullpen help

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Brandon Brennan complains about a call in favor of the Houston Astros in the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Less than two weeks after he was activated from the injured list, Seattle Mariners rookie reliever Brandon Brennan is back on it.

The 28-year-old, who the Mariners picked up in last year’s Rule 5 Draft, was placed on the 10-day IL Thursday with right shoulder inflammation (retroactive to Wednesday). He left Tuesday’s game against Detroit after throwing just two pitches in relief.

Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters in Detroit Thursday morning he doesn’t think the injury is serious, but Seattle needs bullpen arms ready as it continues this nine-game road trip.

“After he played catch yesterday, he just felt fatigued and didn’t feel quite right,” Servais said. “Where we’re at coming up on our schedule — a couple days of openers, plus a bullpen day — we really need to have all of our pieces functioning.

“He probably needs three or four days down to do nothing, and we’re not in a position to really afford that right now. The timing of our schedule and how we line up pitching-wise effected it as much as anything. I don’t think it’s anything serious, but we had to make a move, so we did.”

When healthy, Brennan has been one of Seattle’s more reliable relievers, and had allowed one run on a solo homer in his three appearances since returning from his previous IL stay, which lasted nearly two months.

With Brennan out, the Mariners promoted recent bullpen acquisition Taylor Guilbeau. The 26-year-old left-handed rookie will make his MLB debut with his first appearance. He was acquired along with two other pitchers in the trade that sent Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland to the Nationals at the end of July.

“We feel like Taylor’s close to the big leagues,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said when Guilbeau was acquired. “He will pitch for us, barring anything unforeseen, at some point before the end of the 2019 season, whether that be in August or September.

“We’re going to let him get his feet on the ground in Tacoma and see where he is, but it’s a really good arm and it’s an explosive fastball.”

Guilbeau, the organization’s No. 22 prospect, posted a 1.80 ERA with Triple-A Tacoma in five relief appearances, allowing one earned run, five strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

“He’s certainly got the look of a big leaguer (at 6-foot-4) and a bullpen guy besides it,” Servais said. “We’ll see what we’ve got. It’s a situation where it’s probably an inning at a time. Certainly we haven’t had a left-hander here in a while, so that’s good to have in the bullpen. … He’s excited to be here, as he should be. It’s his first time in the big leagues.”

Guilbeau will become the 16th player to make his MLB debut with the Mariners this season when he pitches. Seattle continues to lead the league in players used (Guilbeau will be No. 63).

“We’re not done,” Servais said. “We’ve got some more probably in September. It’s a year of opportunity.”