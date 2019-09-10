The future is here – at least for a few weeks. Mariners promote 4 prospects from Double-A

Seattle Mariners’ Kyle Lewis in action against the Chicago Cubs in a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. AP

The future has come to Seattle — at least for the next few weeks. Tuesday, following Double-A Arkansas’ early exit from the Texas League Playoffs, the Seattle Mariners opted to promote four more prospects for the rest of September.

Right-hander Justin Dunn, the organization’s No. 5 prospect who could join Seattle’s starting rotation full time as early as next season, outfielder Kyle Lewis (No. 10), right-handed reliever Art Warren (No. 26) and utility infielder Donnie Walton (No. 28) will each be available for the final 18 games of the season, beginning with Tuesday night’s homestand opener against the Reds.

To make room for the four on the 40-man roster, Seattle designated rookie Ryan Court for assignment. With their addition, the Mariners’ active roster is now at 35 players.

Dunn offers the most immediate intrigue of the four call-ups. The 23-year-old, who will turn 24 days before the season ends, has swiftly climbed through the minors since he was drafted in the first round by the Mets in 2016.

He and top prospect Jarred Kelenic were the biggest pieces the Mariners received in the deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets last winter.

Dunn appeared in five spring training games for the Mariners before posting a 9-5 record and 3.55 ERA in 25 starts for the Travelers. He struck out 158 batters in 131 2/3 innings while walking 39, allowing a .236 batting average against and 13 homers.

With former ace Felix Hernandez in the final year of his contract and almost certainly parting ways with the organization at season’s end, and veterans Wade LeBlanc — who is now pitching out of the bullpen — and Tommy Milone also unlikely to return, Dunn could slot into Seattle’s rotation immediately in 2020.

There, he would join returning starters Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, and Justus Sheffield, who was also promoted from Arkansas in August, and has made three starts since.

But, for the purposes of the next three weeks, Dunn’s usage will be limited, considering he is already at 130-plus innings for the season. He could appear in shorter starts, or out of the bullpen.

Lewis is another prospect in Seattle’s organization who could break with the big-league club sooner rather than later. The Mariners’ top pick in the 2016 draft, the 24-year-old has missed substantial development time to injuries, but hit .407 in 13 spring training games for the Mariners before logging 122 games with Arkansas and slashing at .263/.342/.398 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 62 RBIs.

He split his time with the Travelers this season pretty evenly between left field (49 games), center (36), and right (15), and is ultimately projected to be a regular in the Mariners’ outfield.

Warren, who was Arkansas’ closer this season, was drafted by Seattle in the 23rd round in 2015. Despite four IL stays during the past two seasons, the 26-year-old was efficient in 29 games for the Travelers in 2019, posting a 2-1 record and 1.71 ERA over 31 2/3 innings. He struck out 41 while walking 13 on his way to 15 saves.

Walton, who is 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Mariners in 2016, and has spent the majority of his past two seasons with the Travelers, playing primarily shortstop (103 games this season) and second base (19 this season, 62 last season). He slashed at .300/.390/.427 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 50 RBIs this season, and walked 63 times compared to 72 strikeouts.