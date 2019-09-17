Mariners activate Domingo Santana from IL with 2 weeks remaining

Domingo Santana runs after hitting a double in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais hinted during the last homestand Domingo Santana, who has been dealing with right elbow inflammation since July, was nearing a late-season return from the injured list, and the outfielder was indeed activated Tuesday for this final two-week stretch.

Servais suggested earlier this week that Santana is unlikely to appear in the starting lineup during Seattle’s three-game series in Pittsburgh, considering he hasn’t been able to complete the usual rehab process, with the Mariners’ minor-league affiliates done for the year.

He will be available primarily as a pinch hitter against the Pirates, and probably won’t appear in the outfield until at least the Baltimore series, or perhaps when the Mariners return home next week for the season’s final six games, as he continues to rebuild elbow strength.

Santana has been regularly participating in batting practice, and swinging without issue, and was playing catch up to 150-200 feet during the last homestand, but the Mariners have been hesitant to accelerate his return.

He has been battling soreness in his throwing arm since the All-Star break, and was shut down from appearing in the outfield following a game against Texas on July 23, when a pair of throws aggravated the issue.

Santana appeared in 15 more games after that, exclusively as a designated hitter, but was just 6-for-29 with a double, two homers, four RBI, nine walks and 27 strikeouts, prompting the Mariners to ultimately send him to the IL on Aug. 20.

This story will be updated.