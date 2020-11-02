Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is one of three finalists for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

The 25-year-old, who had a breakout rookie season at the plate and roaming center field for Seattle, has long been considered a front runner for the award, and was announced as a finalist Monday afternoon by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Astros pitcher Cristian Javier and White Sox outfielder Luis Robert are the other finalists. The winner will be announced at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 on MLB Network.

Should Lewis take home the award, he would be the first Mariners player honored since right fielder Ichiro Suzuki won both the AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP awards in 2001.

Former Seattle closer Kazuhiro Sasaki (2000) and first baseman Alvin Davis (1984) are the only other Mariners who have won.

Lewis, who was the Mariners’ first-round draft pick in 2016, started turning heads during his September promotion last year, when he homered off Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer for his first big league hit.

The power showcase did not stop there. Lewis finished his late season debut with six home runs across 18 games — and became the first player in MLB history to homer in six of his first 10 games.

Excitement about Lewis’ breakout continued to swirl as the Mariners opened spring camp in February. He was eyeing a spot on the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career and continued to impress, belting three home runs and collecting seven RBI in the 11 games he appeared in before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Cactus League play.

Lewis picked up where he left off when the Mariners resumed preseason activities at T-Mobile Park in July, including crushing two home runs in the club’s first intrasquad game. He led Mariners summer camp in hits, finishing 10-for-23 with a double, four homers and eight RBI.

Mariners ace Marco Gonzales was the first to throw in Lewis’ name for Rookie of the Year consideration during a video call with reporters back in July, before the regular season even started. Lewis fell behind in the count to Gonzales in the first inning of an intrasquad game, only to rope a fastball over the fence in straightaway center.

“Let’s just say I’m glad he’s on my team, man,” Gonzales said then. “This has been fun to watch. That kid is really something special. He’s got my early vote for Rookie of the Year.”

Lewis didn’t slow down when the regular season started, opening with a 10-game hitting streak and six multi-hit games in that span.

He hit .328/.418/.527 in 36 games in July and August before a slower September, but still finished his first full big league season slashing at .262/.364/.437 with three doubles, 11 homers, 28 RBI, five stolen bases and 34 walks to 71 strikeouts in 58 games played in the shortened 60-game season.

Lewis led all qualified rookies in most categories for much of the season, finishing leading all rookies in runs scored (37) and walks (34) and tied for the rookie lead in homers (11) with Robert.

“When you have that type of talent and it’s playing out on the big stage, it’s awesome to see,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in September. “Excited to continue to watch that, and watch him continue to grow here over the next few years. It’s going to be awesome.”

As the season progressed, Lewis was mentioned as a leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award frequently.

“I say it all the time, that’s Showtime,” Mariners pitcher Justin Dunn said of his teammate in August. “Hopefully here in a couple months it’ll be ‘ROY.’ He’s a blessed player, and he’s been doing this for a while, so I’m glad for him to come out and do it on this level, and people to finally see and really understand what he can do on a baseball field.”

When asked to describe Lewis in August, Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield had a similar response.

“Rookie of the Year,” Sheffield said. “That’s all I’ve got to say. Rookie of the Year.”

Lewis has already been honored by his peers, winning the AL Outstanding Rookie as part of the 2020 Players Choice Awards in October.

“Man it’s a huge honor for me,” Lewis said in a video announcing the award on Twitter. “To be voted for an award by your peers is extra special. The difficulties of being a rookie, being a young player on a team, trying to learn and acclimate yourself with teammates, people on the other teams., I promise to keep working, keep getting better, keep advancing.

“This is only the beginning. But, I just want to say I appreciate you guys and I’m extremely honored for this award.”

Several players from around baseball were also featured in the video speaking about Lewis’ impressive rookie season.

“I met Kyle when he was drafted,” said former Mariner Nelson Cruz, who is now with the Twins. “I was with the Mariners. I think he’s the type of LeBron James player, you know. He can do everything.”

“Kyle Lewis, from watching from afar, seems like a guy with all the tools in the world,” Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber said.

Bauer recalled that loud homer Lewis hit off him during Lewis’ September promotion in 2019.

“I faced Kyle at the end of last year, where he hit a ball about 450 feet off me in Seattle, which is impressive in its own right, and not a whole lot of people have that kind of power,” Bauer said.

Lewis finished ahead of Robert and Cleveland pitcher James Karinchak in the balloting for that award.

This story will be updated.