Mariners reportedly add former Mets, KBO pitcher Chris Flexen

New York Mets’ Chris Flexen (64) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

The Mariners have reportedly added another arm to their pitching staff for the 2021 season.

Right-hander Chris Flexen, who pitched last season for the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization after eight seasons in the Mets organization, has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $4.75 million deal with Seattle.

The Mariners have not officially announced the deal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Flexen, 26, was drafted in the 14th round out of Northern California’s Memorial High School in 2012, and spent the entirety of his career in New York’s system before playing in the KBO in 2020.

He compiled a 43-31 record and 3.61 ERA in eight minor league seasons, and made his major league debut in 2017.

In parts of three seasons with the Mets from 2017-19 as both a starter and reliever, Flexen struggled with command, was 3-11 with an 8.07 ERA in 27 games, and walked 54 batters while striking out 49. He made 11 starts and finished seven games.

Flexen found more success in the KBO, making 21 starts and posting an 8-4 record with a 3.01 ERA while striking out 132 and walking 30.

Flexen’s experience as both a starter and reliever would give the Mariners flexibility in how they could use him.

His 116 2/3 innings pitched in 2020 are significantly more than any major league pitcher in last summer’s shortened 60-game season. Lance Lynn, for example, led the majors in innings and only reached 84. Mariners ace Marco Gonzales made all 11 of his scheduled starts and reached 69 2/3.

Given that Flexen had a full workload last season, he could be a candidate for Seattle’s rotation, which is expected to include six starters again in 2021.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi and Justus Sheffield are all expected to resume their roles, while Justin Dunn and Nick Margevicius could also vie for spots again, and prospect Logan Gilbert is projected to arrive soon.