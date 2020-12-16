Mariners sign reliever Keynan Middleton, designate outfielder Phillip Ervin for assignment

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Keynan Middleton (99) throws against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

The Mariners continue to reinforce their bullpen.

Wednesday morning, less than a day after trading for Rangers closer Rafael Montero, the club announced it has signed former Angels reliever Keynan Middleton.

Outfielder Phillip Ervin was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 40-man roster remains full at 40 players.

Middleton, a Portland native, made 13 relief appearances for the Angels during the shortened 2020 season, finishing 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He had 11 strikeouts to six walks across 12 innings.

His fastball averaged 97.1 mph this season — the highest of his four-season major league career.

The 27-year-old has been limited since the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery that May. He returned August of the following year, and posted a 1.17 ERA in 11 appearances.

Middleton debuted for the Angels in 2017, finishing 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in a career-high 64 appearances and struck out 63 while walking 18 in 58 1/3 innings.

He was 6-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 96 strikeouts to 40 walks across 104 games in parts of four seasons with Los Angeles.

Middleton was drafted out of Eugene’s Lane Community College in the third round in 2013 by the Angels. He also attended Milwaukie High School in Oregon.

Ervin, 28, appeared in 18 games for the Mariners in 2020 after he was claimed off waivers from the Reds on Aug. 28. He finished hitting .205/.340/.282 with three doubles and four RBI with the Mariners.

This story will be updated.