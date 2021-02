Baseball returns to Tacoma this spring. Rainiers schedule set for 2021

Rhubarb during the game. The Tacoma Rainers played the Albuquerque Isotopes in a baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, April 12, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Baseball is finally set to return to Tacoma in 2021.

After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entirety of the minor league season in 2020, Major League Baseball announced Thursday the long-awaited schedules for its Triple-A clubs, including the Rainiers.

Tacoma, the longtime Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners is scheduled to open its season at home on April 8, returning to Cheney Stadium for the first time since August 2019.

The Rainiers are now members of the 10-team Triple-A West under MLB’s new minor league configuration, and will continue to play many of the teams from the former Pacific Coast League in the new setup.

Tacoma is in the league’s West Division, which also includes the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s affiliate), Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), Sacramento River Cats (Giants) and Salt Lake Bees (Angels). The East Division includes the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), Round Rock Express (Rangers) and Sugar Land Skeeters (Astros).

Tacoma will meet all of these teams during its 142-game regular season schedule, which includes nine homestands. Most of the club’s 24 series will be six-game sets. Wednesdays will be designated off days league-wide.

The Rainiers are scheduled to play at home both July 3 and July 4, when Cheney Stadium hosts its annual fireworks show.

The Rainiers are “continuing to follow Washington State and Pierce County health and safety protocols concerning COVID-19,” per a release from the club. Questions regarding ticket sales for the 2021 season can be directed to Tickets@WeRTacoma.com.

“The organization is working closely with state and local health officials on how and when fans can safely be welcomed back to Cheney Stadium,” the release says. “The Rainiers are committed to providing a safe environment for Cheney Stadium goers once attendance is permissible, and will continue to provide updates via social media and WeRTacoma.com.”

The Rainiers’ full regular season schedule is listed below with home games in bold. Game times will be announced at a later date.

2021 RAINIERS SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 8 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Friday, April 9 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Saturday, April 10 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Sunday, April 11 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Monday, April 12 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Tuesday, April 13 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Thursday, April 15 at Salt Lake Bees

Friday, April 16 at Salt Lake Bees

Saturday, April 17 at Salt Lake Bees

Sunday, April 18 at Salt Lake Bees

Monday, April 19 at Salt Lake Bees

Tuesday, April 20 at Salt Lake Bees

Thursday, April 22 at Las Vegas Aviators

Friday, April 23 at Las Vegas Aviators

Saturday, April 24 at Las Vegas Aviators

Sunday, April 25 at Las Vegas Aviators

Monday, April 26 at Las Vegas Aviators

Tuesday, April 27 at Las Vegas Aviators

Thursday, April 29 vs. Reno Aces

Friday, April 30 vs. Reno Aces

Saturday, May 1 vs. Reno Aces

Sunday, May 2 vs. Reno Aces

Monday, May 3 vs. Reno Aces

Tuesday, May 4 vs. Reno Aces

Thursday, May 6 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Friday, May 7 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Saturday, May 8 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Sunday, May 9 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Monday, May 10 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Tuesday, May 11 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Thursday, May 13 at Salt Lake Bees

Friday, May 14 at Salt Lake Bees

Saturday, May 15 at Salt Lake Bees

Sunday, May 16 at Salt Lake Bees

Monday, May 17 at Salt Lake Bees

Tuesday, May 18 at Salt Lake Bees

Thursday, May 20 vs. Round Rock Express

Friday, May 21 vs. Round Rock Express

Saturday, May 22 vs. Round Rock Express

Sunday, May 23 vs. Round Rock Express

Monday, May 24 vs. Round Rock Express

Tuesday, May 25 vs. Round Rock Express

Thursday, May 27 at Reno Aces

Friday, May 28 at Reno Aces

Saturday, May 29 at Reno Aces

Sunday, May 30 at Reno Aces

Monday, May 31 at Reno Aces

Tuesday, June 1 at Reno Aces

Thursday, June 3 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Friday, June 4 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Saturday, June 5 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Sunday, June 6 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Monday, June 7 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Tuesday, June 8 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Thursday, June 10 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Friday, June 11 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Saturday, June 12 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Sunday, June 13 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Monday, June 14 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, June 15 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Thursday, June 17 at Las Vegas Aviators

Friday, June 18 at Las Vegas Aviators

Saturday, June 19 at Las Vegas Aviators

Sunday, June 20 at Las Vegas Aviators

Monday, June 21 at Las Vegas Aviators

Tuesday, June 22 at Las Vegas Aviators

Thursday, June 24 at Albuquerque Isotopes

Friday, June 25 at Albuquerque Isotopes

Saturday, June 26 at Albuquerque Isotopes

Sunday, June 27 at Albuquerque Isotopes

Monday, June 28 at Albuquerque Isotopes

Tuesday, June 29 at Albuquerque Isotopes

Thursday, July 1 vs. Reno Aces

Friday, July 2 vs. Reno Aces

Saturday, July 3 vs. Reno Aces

Sunday, July 4 vs. Reno Aces

Monday, July 5 vs. Reno Aces

Tuesday, July 6 vs. Reno Aces

Thursday, July 8 at Sugar Land Skeeters

Friday, July 9 at Sugar Land Skeeters

Saturday, July 10 at Sugar Land Skeeters

Sunday, July 11 at Sugar Land Skeeters

Thursday, July 15 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Friday, July 16 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Saturday, July 17 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Sunday, July 18 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Monday, July 19 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Tuesday, July 20 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Thursday, July 22 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Friday, July 23 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Saturday, July 24 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Sunday, July 25 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Monday, July 26 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Tuesday, July 27 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Thursday, July 29 at Las Vegas Aviators

Friday, July 30 at Las Vegas Aviators

Saturday, July 31 at Las Vegas Aviators

Sunday, Aug. 1 at Las Vegas Aviators

Monday, Aug. 2 at Las Vegas Aviators

Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Las Vegas Aviators

Thursday, Aug. 5 at Reno Aces

Friday, Aug. 6 at Reno Aces

Saturday, Aug. 7 at Reno Aces

Sunday, Aug. 8 at Reno Aces

Monday, Aug. 9 at Reno Aces

Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Reno Aces

Thursday, Aug. 12 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Friday, Aug. 13 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Monday, Aug. 16 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Tuesday, Aug. 17 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Thursday, Aug. 19 at Sacramento River Cats

Friday, Aug. 20 at Sacramento River Cats

Saturday, Aug. 21 at Sacramento River Cats

Sunday, Aug. 22 at Sacramento River Cats

Monday, Aug. 23 at Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Sacramento River Cats

Thursday, Aug. 26 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Saturday, Aug. 28 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Sunday, Aug. 29 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Monday, Aug. 30 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Tuesday, Aug. 31 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Thursday, Sept. 2 at Reno Aces

Friday, Sept. 3 at Reno Aces

Saturday, Sept. 4 at Reno Aces

Sunday, Sept. 5 at Reno Aces

Monday, Sept. 6 at Reno Aces

Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Reno Aces

Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Monday, Sept. 13 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Thursday, Sept. 16 at El Paso Chihuahuas

Friday, Sept. 17 at El Paso Chihuahuas

Saturday, Sept. 18 at El Paso Chihuahuas

Sunday, Sept. 19 at El Paso Chihuahuas

Monday, Sept. 20 at El Paso Chihuahuas

Tuesday, Sept. 21 at El Paso Chihuahuas