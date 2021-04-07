Mariners make early roster moves with James Paxton, Jake Fraley headed to the 10-day IL

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts near the mound after experiencing an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and the White Sox won 10-4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

The Mariners placed both starting pitcher James Paxton (left forearm strain) and outfielder Jake Fraley (hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning, ahead of their opening homestand finale against the White Sox.

Both Paxton, who was making his season debut for Seattle, and Fraley, who had started each of Seattle’s first five games, made early exits during Tuesday night’s loss.

Paxton exited in the second inning, 24 pitches into his outing, with discomfort in his forearm.

“It just got worse and worse and just kind of felt it, and it got to a point where I wasn’t able to throw pitches,” he said postgame.

The pitch that was ultimately the last of Paxton’s outing was a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn. The 32-year-old left-hander appeared to grimace as he returned to the mound.

Catcher Luis Torrens jogged over and the Mariners infield corralled around Paxton as he bent over, prompting Mariners manager Scott Servais and athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson to hurry from the dugout.

“Right away you know something’s not right,” Servais said. “He’s disappointed. He felt something in his forearm and at that point the night is over, just shut it down and see what the doctors have to say.”

Paxton appeared frustrated as left the field with Torgerson moments later.

“I feel like for me it’s kind of been one thing after another,” Paxton said. “I work really hard and do everything that I can to be out there, and I’ll continue to do so, and hopefully I can catch a break and stay healthy for a good chuck of time in the future.”

Servais spoke with Paxton both postgame Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but the Mariners were still awaiting the results of Paxton’s early-morning MRI.

“I think leaving last night he was a little bit more optimistic that it wasn’t anything too serious,” Servais said. “I know he woke up today and it’s stiff, as expected, and really it’s hard to speculate until you know exactly what’s going on there, and the only way you’re going to know is you get the reading on the MRI.

“Pax has been through a lot in his career, there’s been a lot of different injuries that he has dealt with. Just try to keep our fingers crossed it’s nothing that’s going to keep him out too long, and he can get back working and working towards getting on the mound for us.

“That’s what he signed here to do is to get back and pitch for the Mariners. He really loves being a Mariner, and we love having him out there, so we just have to wait and see what the doctor says.”

Fraley left the game following an impressive diving catch in left field to end the top of the fifth. The Mariners were also awaiting his MRI results Wednesday morning.

Paxton and Fraley are the latest to head to the IL for Seattle. The Mariners are also still without the reigning American League Rookie of the Year in center fielder Kyle Lewis, who is also on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise on his right knee.

“It is a challenge,” Servais said of the club’s early-season injury woes. “No question about it. Every team deals with it. Injuries are part of this game, and that’s why the depth that you try to accumulate is so important.”

Seattle recalled right-hander Ljay Newsome and outfielder Braden Bishop to fill the open roster spots.

Newsome is expected to pitch out of the bullpen as an extended relief option with left-hander Nick Margevicius planned to slot into Paxton’s turn in the rotation.

Bishop gives the Mariners a third true outfield option to join Mitch Haniger and Taylor Trammell. The Mariners also have several utility options — such as Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore and Jose Marmolejos — that can play in the outfield when needed.

Moore is the scheduled starter in left field Wednesday and Haggerty is starting in right with Haniger taking a turn at designated hitter.

Servais reiterated Wednesday that the Mariners will stick with their plan of getting top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic and pitching prospect Logan Gilbert more minor league experience before promoting them, regardless of the open roster spots.

“The plan with those players, it’s about their development, and making sure that they’re ready when they get here,” Servais said. “Again you don’t want to just all of the sudden derail everything, and something you firmly believe in because now there’s a roster spot open or you need to fill it or whatnot.

“I don’t think that’s good development strategy at all. So, we stick with the plan there, and like I said we’ll give guys opportunity that are getting it right now, and hopefully they take it and run with it.”