Mariners call up top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert, who are expected to debut in homestand opener

Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Jarred Kelenic warms up before a game against El Paso on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

The next wave of Mariners prospects will begin to arrive Thursday night in Seattle.

Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the organization’s top prospect per MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Logan Gilbert, the club’s No. 4 prospect, were both officially called up by the big league club Thursday morning.

Both Kelenic and Gilbert, who opened the season with Triple-A Tacoma, are expected to be in the lineup for the homestand opener against Cleveland, with Gilbert scheduled to make his first major league start.

Both impressed during their week with the Rainiers. Kelenic collected at least one hit in each of his six games in Tacoma — including four multi-hit games — and finished 10-for-27 (.370) with six runs scored, a double, two home runs, five RBI, two walks, five strikeouts and two stolen bases.

He started in left field — where he wil presumably play in Seattle — in four games, and in center twice.

Gilbert made his season debut last week — and will slot into Seattle’s six-man rotation against Cleveland on normal rest — and worked quickly and efficiently through Triple-A El Paso’s lineup twice in his five scheduled innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five. He threw 67 pitches, including 47 for strikes.

The Mariners also selected right-handed reliever Paul Sewald from Triple-A, while optioning left-handed reliever Aaron Fletcher, right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills and outfielder Taylor Trammell, the club’s No. 5 prospect who was Seattle’s Opening Day center fielder, to Tacoma.

Left-hander Nick Margevicius (thoracic outlet syndrome) and right-hander Ljay Newsome (elbow), who both made starts for the Mariners this season, were also transferred to the 60-day injured list in corresponding roster moves, while outfielder Braden Bishop was designated for assignment.

This story will be updated.