Kikuchi, Mariners hand Rangers 12th straight road loss, 4-2

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in action against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 12th straight road loss, 4-2 on Sunday.

The Rangers matched a team record for most consecutive road losses set in 2003. Texas is off Monday before continuing its trip with three games at Colorado.

“I think I just saw a lot of frustration out there today,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “... This is clearly a game we needed. We needed to reset before we go to Colorado.”

Seattle has won a season-best four in a row. Texas has lost six straight overall.

Kikuchi (3-3) faced one batter over the minimum through five innings before allowing a hit to Willie Calhoun to lead off the sixth. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Kikuchi allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five with one walk in his sixth straight quality start.

JT Chargois, Paul Sewald and Keynan Middleton combined on 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Middleton got his fourth save.

Ty France drove in three runs with a pair of singles in his first two at-bats against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-3).

Seager added a solo homer and Kyle Lewis scored twice. It was the Mariners’ first series sweep this season.

Seattle has won six of seven since to return to .500 after a team meeting in San Diego where the Mariners were dealing with a COVID-19 crisis amid a series sweep by the Padres.

“There are three or four times over the course of a season where you have to circle the wagons,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: An MRI showed RHP Erik Swanson’s strained right groin is more seriously injured than the team hoped. The reliever could be out longer than 10 days, Servais said. Swanson strained the muscle before his May 28 appearance, but pitched through it and aggravated it further. Seattle has 15 players on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.75) takes the mound at Colorado on Tuesday after giving up a career-high seven runs in his last start.

Mariners: Rookie RHP Logan Gilbert (0-2, 7.59) makes his fourth career start. He faces Oakland again five days after his best outing, giving up two runs on four hits over four innings in a no-decision against the Athletics.