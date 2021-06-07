Mariners option top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A, reinstate Shed Long Jr.

Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Jarred Kelenic swings at a pitch during a game against El Paso on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will return to the Rainiers this week.

The club announced Monday afternoon the 21-year-old outfielder, who made his major league debut last month in Seattle, has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma as he continues to seek consistency at the plate.

Infielder Shed Long Jr. was reinstated from a long stay on the 60-day injured list and utility player Sam Haggerty was transferred to the 60-day IL in corresponding roster moves.

Kelenic, considered the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, made his debut on May 13 and has appeared in 23 games for Seattle this season, but during his month with the Mariners often struggled to produce.

In his second game with the big league club, the talented prospect showed a glimpse of his offensive ability, announcing his anticipated arrival loudly with three hits, including a two-run home run for his first big league hit, and two doubles.

But, Kelenic scattered only five hits in the 21 games since, and had a hitless stretch that spanned 10 games in which he appeared at the plate prior to Monday’s move.

In his 23 games with the Mariners, Kelenic hit 8-for-83 (.096) with seven runs scored, the two doubles, two home runs, three stolen bases and eight walks to 26 strikeouts. He has endured an 0-for-39 stretch in his past 11 appearances, and 18 strikeouts during that span.

Kelenic was not in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game in Tacoma.

During his first stint in Triple-A this season, which lasted one week before he was promoted to Seattle, Kelenic finished an impressive 10-for-27 (.370) with six runs scored, a double, two home runs, five RBI, two walks, five strikeouts and two stolen bases as Tacoma’s leadoff hitter. He recorded at least one hit in each of his six appearances.

Long returns to the Mariners following a long absence. The infielder was sidelined last September with a stress fracture in his right shin, missing the final few weeks of the shortened season, later had surgery, and opened this season on the IL.

He appeared in seven games with the Rainiers this season before he was reinstated, hitting .323/.417/.516 with eight runs scored, three doubles, a home run, two RBI, five walks and five strikeouts.

Long replaces Kelenic on the active roster, and has played both infield and outfield for the Mariners in the past. He hit .171/.242/.291 with 10 runs scored, five doubles, three homers, nine RBI, four stolen bases and 11 walks to 37 strikeouts in 34 appearances with Seattle last summer.

Haggerty was placed on the 10-day IL on May 24 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Long on the 40-man roster, which remains full.