Mariners acquire left-hander Tyler Anderson from Pirates in second pre-deadline move

In the midst of a playoff push, the Mariners bolstered their starting rotation Tuesday.

Hours after trading star reliever Kendall Graveman to the Astros, Seattle acquired left-handed starter Tyler Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since the staff has been decimated by injury, adding a starting pitcher was considered a priority by Seattle’s front office as the deadline approached. Aside from James Paxton’s season-ending injury in his first start earlier this season, starter Justus Sheffield continues nursing a forearm strain and Justin Dunn has yet to return from the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Before acquiring Anderson, Seattle rolled out a four-man rotation with an inning-eating opener every fifth game, a stark contrast to the six-man rotation they entered the season with.

After the Kendall Graveman trade baffled some in the Seattle clubhouse, Jerry Dipoto told reporters that the move was the first in what he said would be a busy week for the Mariners front office. Hours later, the general manager began fulfilling those words.

“We see Tyler as a solid addition to our club,” General Manager Jerry Dipoto said in a Mariners news release. “He brings much needed depth to our rotation as we enter the final third of our schedule.”

In 18 starts for the Pirates this year, Anderson owned a 4.35 earned run average, walking 25 and striking out 86. Now in his sixth big league season, he’ll make his American League debut with the Mariners this weekend when Seattle travels to Arlington for a weekend series with the Rangers.

Considered a “rental” for the Mariners, Anderson’s contract expires at the conclusion of the season, and Seattle acquired him without shipping off top-tier prospects. Minor leaguers Carter Bins and Joaquin Tejada were sent to the Pirates in the deal.

Anderson, 31, uses five pitches, though his fastball and cutter account for nearly 60 percent of his pitches this year. Manager Scott Servais told reporters that Anderson relies on his changeup, and remembers him from a Sep. 9 matchup against the left-hander last season.

As a member of the San Francisco Giants in 2020, Anderson tossed six innings of shutout ball in a 10-1 Mariners loss.

“He’s got a little bit of a funky, deceptive delivery,” Servais said. “He’s kind of got the double-leg kick thing, which can goof up some guys a little bit.”

Bins, a 22-year-old catcher, had appeared in both High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas this season, hitting .247 and mashing eight home runs across 50 games between the two clubs. Tejada, an 18-year-old pitcher in the Dominican Summer League, threw only five innings between two games. He allowed four earned runs, walking four and striking out eight.

To make room for Anderson on Seattle’s 40-man roster, former 2011 Rays first-rounder Jake Hager was designated for assignment.

“(Anderson) knows how to pitch,” Servais said Tuesday night. “He’s been in the league. He can work through some lineups. I think it’s a really good pick-up for us as we’re trying to get our guys healthy.

“We needed somebody to step into that fifth starter spot, and I think he can give us very competitive outings.”