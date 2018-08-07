Cano sore, but happy with progress after last game in Triple-A

Robinson Cano runs onto the field during his first rehab start with the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Cano is beginning a rehab assignment with the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate as he prepares for his return from his 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement. (Joshua Bessex/The Tacoma News Tribune via AP) Joshua Bessex AP