Rainiers eye final homestand and the potential of spending September with Seattle

It’s Aug. 16, and the Tacoma Rainiers have hit the home stretch.
The Rainiers’ flight didn’t get back into town until Thursday afternoon after leaving Albuquerque earlier in the morning, giving them a late start on beginning their final homestand of the season, a 12-day, 11-game stretch with four games against Fresno.
After that, the Rainiers go on the road for seven more games, ending the regular season Sept. 3. But everyone on the team is hoping for their season to last much longer.
Not because of the playoffs. At 10 ½ games out of first place in the division with 18 remaining, Tacoma would need multiple miracles to make the postseason. But for every player already on the Mariners 40-man roster, and especially for the ones still trying to crack it, the Sept. 1 call-ups loom large..
There are 11 Rainiers already on the 40-man roster — five pitchers and six position players. Others, like Ian Miller, Shawn Armstrong and Tyler Higgins, have been right on the cusp of their first call-up for the past months.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces to the big league team in this clubhouse, and I think a lot of guys will go up and help in September,” Rainiers manger Pat Listach said.
So while the final weeks of the Triple-A season may be a slog, and the players may not be feeling the freshest, it’s not a time to start winding down.
“If you’re tired in August in Triple-A, you’re probably not a big leaguer,” Listach said. “It’s been a grind, but the guys know there could be a lot of baseball left, and hopefully there is.”
The Tacoma roster is full of players with multiple years of MLB experience, looking for another crack at the big leagues. For some of the younger players, still new to Triple-A, these next few weeks could be the most important they’ve had.
“For a guy like Ian Miller, this is probably the most exciting time of his career, if he gets the call,” Listach said. “But a guy like Gordon Beckham, he’s got eight years (in the MLB), and you can still see the smile on his face when they get called up.”
Return of Rollins
With all of the chaos going on the Seattle pitching staff, the Rainiers added to their arsenal, bringing David Rollins back to Tacoma.
Rollins spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons going back and forth between the Mariners and the Rainiers, coming out the bullpen 44 times in Tacoma and 31 times in Seattle.
“What jumps out at me the most that I remember from two years ago is that he didn’t walk a batter until August,” Listach said. “So he’s a strike-thrower.”
Rollins began the 2017 season with the Cubs in Triple-A Iowa, but was released in August. He started this season in independent ball, pitching 113 innings in 16 starts — averaging over seven innings per start — with a 2.23 ERA for Sussex County of the Canadian-American Association.
