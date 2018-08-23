Schedules for Altavilla, Pazos, take shape as Mariners relievers near return

As Christian Bergman blazed his way through hitless inning after hitless inning Wednesday night, the man in charge in the Rainiers dugout started to get worried.
Pat Listach didn’t have a problem with his starter doing well; after a bullpen day, it was downright necessary. But Listach started to get nervous that his pitcher would do too well. Because Listach’s job is only partially to win games — he also needed to get action for a few of his relievers. There were three on the docket for Wednesday: Dan Altavilla, rehabbing his way back from injury; James Pazos, on a scheduled stint in the minors; and Noah Zavolas, down on an emergency assignment from short-season Single-A Everett.
As it happened, Bergman lost his no-hitter, making it a whole lot easier for Listach to go to his bullpen. Altavilla and Pazos — the two more important relievers in the grand scheme of things for the Mariners at the moment — pitched the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Zavolas, the youngster, got the short end of the stick and nothing but a free ride back to Everett.
“I was a little concerned last night, because I wanted to send Bergie back out for the seventh, but I knew both of those guys had to throw the eighth and ninth,” Listach said before Thursday’s game at Cheney Stadium. “They both had to get one inning in.”
It wasn’t Listach’s decision to make; this one came from the higher-ups in Seattle, who needed their two experienced relievers sticking to a set schedule. It was just up to Listach to fit them in.
“It worked out great (this time), but you have to plan around it,” Listach said.
Altavilla gave up a home run to the first batter he faced, but retired the next three. He’s allowed at least one run in all three of the appearances in his recent rehab stint. Working his way back from the 60-day disabled list, the coaching staff’s focus with him is much more long-term.
“He’s healthy; that’s the most important thing,” Listach said. “He’s healthy and the ball’s coming out pretty good. Right now his fastball’s a little bit straight and flat, but I think (pitching coach Lance Painter) can do some mechanical things and get that where he gets some tilt and some downhill plane. I don’t think he’s that far away.”
Pazos is in a much different place. Seattle’s most-used left-hander out of the bullpen this season, the hard-throwing southpaw began to see a dip in velocity. So the Mariners sent him down for a short-structured training stint.
In his one inning Wednesday, Pazos allowed one walk but otherwise had no issues. He threw 12 pitches — all fastballs — topping out at 94 miles per hour.
Pazos had a scheduled day away from game action Thursday, working a side session to get back to the form he was in earlier this season.
“He just goes about his business like the ultimate pro,” Listach said. “I’d like to have 25 of those guys.”
Solidly in the final stretch run of the year, having two more experienced big leaguers in the bullpen is nothing but beneficial for some of the younger pitchers in Tacoma, like Anthonty McIver, who is back with the Rainiers after two months with Double-A Arkansas and high Single-A Modesto.
“They’ve been around it for awhile, so they know what to do, and it’s nice to see that,” McIver said. “They’re always open to help out; they’re able to talk, and that’s nice.”
Comments