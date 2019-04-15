Rainiers put bad loss behind them, record season’s first shutout to end homestand on winning note

One day after a brutal loss, the Tacoma Rainiers ended their season-opening homestand with an emphatic victory, beating the Albuquerque Isotopes 10-0 at Cheney Stadium on Monday.

Pitchers Tommy Milone and Deivy Florido combined on the first shut out of the season for Tacoma, which was able to salvage a winning homestand (4-3) to improve its season record to 5-7. It was quite the contrast to what happened on Sunday when the Rainiers blew an 8-0 lead by giving up 17 runs in the final three innings in a 17-9 loss to the Isotopes.

Milone, a 31-year-old left-hander who has appeared in 151 games in the majors, gave up three hits and a walk in seven innings. Milone (1-0) struck out three while throwing 81 pitches, including 61 for strikes.

Florido, just called up from rookie ball, finished up without the drama Sunday had. The 18-year-old threw two innings, scattering three hits and a walk. Florido – born Sept. 17, 2000 – is the first Rainiers player to have been born in the 2000s.

The Rainiers bunched their offense into three innings, scoring four runs in the fifth and three runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings. The hitting star on the day was No. 9 hitter Ian Miller, who homered and tripled and drove in five runs.

First baseman Joey Curletta had a three-run homer and shortstop J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fifth inning.

Tacoma begins a seven-game roadtrip to El Paso and Albuquerque on Tuesday. Their next home game is April 24 against Sacramento.