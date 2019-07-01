Rainiers postpone their Monday game with Angels’ Triple-A affiliate following Tyler Skagg’s death

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) towels off before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium on May 11, 2018 in Anaheim, Calif. Skaggs died at age 27. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS) TNS

Following the news of the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Tacoma Rainiers announced that their Monday night game against the Salt Lake Bees at Cheney Stadium would be rescheduled for Tuesday. The Bees are the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family as well as the Salt Lake and Los Angeles organizations,” the Rainiers official statement read.

Monday’s game will be pushed back to Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. as the first game of a doubleheader. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Skaggs, 27, made 11 appearances between 2014-16 for the Bees. Before his time in the Angels organization, he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made one appearance at Cheney Stadium, pitching for the Reno Aces in 2013.

“He was a great kid, a great teammate,” said Steve Klauke, Salt Lake’s radio voice for the past 25 years. “Guys liked playing with him.

“It’s just a real gut punch to me and to the ballclub. They do know him better than I do, but I knew him well enough; I feel this a great deal. It’s been just a tough day.”

The Angels canceled their game at the Texas Rangers on Monday. Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.