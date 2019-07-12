Sam Tuivailala hoping for a quick stop at Cheney Stadium before going back to Seattle

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Sam Tuivailala is back in Tacoma, but he’s hoping it won’t be a long stay.

The reliever, whose 2018 season ended prematurely with an Achilles injury, appeared in four games for the Rainiers earlier this year. But while his leg felt fine, his shoulder didn’t, sending him back down the recovery ladder.

“It’s definitely been a big wave this year, ups and downs, but I think we’re on the right path, and I’m excited about it,” Tuivailala said at Cheney Stadium before Friday’s game.

Tuivailala spent just under a month away between games after his last appearance for the Rainiers on May 27. Since coming back for short-season Single-AEverett on June 24, he’s had seven outings. Now, he’s scheduled for two in Tacoma — one inning on Friday and another on Saturday.

After that? Well, if he keeps feeling good, he could be back to the big leagues for the first time since last August.

The Mariners acquired Tuivailala from St. Louis last season in a late-July trade. He made four appearances in six days, but strained his right Achilles to end his year early.

After nearly eight months, he started his rehab assignment on May 2, but after six outings with high Single-A Modesto and four with Tacoma, his shoulder wasn’t moving its best, and he had to shut it down again.

“We’re still trying to get everything working at the same time, everything in sync,” Tuivailala said.

This second time around, his rehab stint has looked — and felt — a lot better. He has allowed just one hit in the past seven outings — all single innings — needing fewer than 10 pitches in three of those.

“We’re looking for the same thing today,” said Yoel Monzon, Tacoma’s acting pitching coach (Lance Painter is on vacation). “Consistent, being in the zone, having a quality pitch, and being able to execute pitches.”

More importantly, Tuivailala’s starting to feel like he did last summer before it all went south.

“It’s all coming together pretty good,” he said. “Obviously, we’re very close, so I’m eager to get out there and just keep working on stuff.”

Long back to IL

Shed Long, who went to the Injured List right before the all-star break with a minor shoulder injury, is back on the IL again after a one-game return. He hurt his hand in Monday’s game, according to Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto. Eric Young Jr. was activated from the IL to take his roster spot.