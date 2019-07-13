3 home runs in 3 games: Rainiers Ryan Court powers up after return from oblique injury

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Before getting sidelined by an oblique injury in May, Ryan Court was putting together a strong debut season with the Tacoma Rainiers. The 31-year-old infielder started the season slow, but after a strong second half of the month, Court was batting .328.

Then he sat out the next five weeks.

“I started getting stir-crazy towards the end,” Court said before the Rainiers matchup against Reno on Saturday at Cheney Stadium. “I was in the clubhouse, but it’s different when you’re not on the field competing with your boys.”

After spending spring training with the Chicago Cubs, and being released in March, Court found a home in Tacoma and has slowly been building up to what he had started before his injury, since returning to the lineup on June 29.

“When I first came back the first week, it was an adjustment period, almost like a spring training period,” Court said. “You’re trying to get your timing down again and you’re trying to recognize pitches again.”





He returned to the lineup on June 29 and his first couple games back were up-and-down. However, Court said he might finally be returning to form after homering in each of his last three games entering Saturday.

“Right now he’s just getting his timing and seeing pitching,” Rainiers manager Daren Brown said. “I’m not expecting him to hit a homer every game but he’s got a couple pitches that he can handle and he didn’t miss them.”

While he is pleased in those at-bats, Court said he still had a long way to go. In those three games, his only hits in 12 at-bats have been those home runs. Court appreciates the power but wants to attain more consistency at the plate.

“I’d like to put the bat to ball more often,” Court said. “I’ve laid off some good pitches, and have had some good at-bats so I’m just going to try and roll with it.”