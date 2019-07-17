After three-month stay in Double-A, Crismatt worked his way back to Tacoma

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

After a brief stint in Triple-A earlier this season, Nabil Crismatt is back and preparing for what he thinks will be a longer stint with the Tacoma Rainiers this time around.

The 24-year-old right-hander from Colombia had pitched three games in April for the Rainiers, and flashed a lot of potential with a slew of strikeouts (19 in 12.2 innings). But he also struggled with command, giving up 15 runs.

After those three games, Crismatt was assigned to Double-A Arkansas where he’d stay for almost three months.

“In Double-A they gave me a checklist of stuff to work on,” Crismatt said before Wednesday’s game at Cheney Stadium. “I worked on my fastball away and my breaking balls and everything. I was having a lot of fun there, we were winning. I really appreciated the time I was there, but it’s time to keep going.”

Crismatt put it all together for the Travelers, where in his latest game, he threw a complete game shutout. He struck out 14 before being promoted on July 15. For the season, he went 4-5 with a 1.94 ERA and 89 strikeotus in 83 2/3 innings in Double-A.

“I went out there and that day was awesome,” Crismatt said. “I had everything going on, that was a really, really, fun day.”

Monday, in his first outing back with the Rainiers, Crismatt pitched three innings, giving up just three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts. He was not expected to pitch because of his travel to Tacoma, but that’s baseball, he said.

Crismatt expects to stay more than the 10-day stint he had in Tacoma the first time. And then who knows? He could be back on the move again... maybe even up the road to Seattle.