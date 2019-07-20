Between a rehab stint and a visit from Sacramento, Tacoma plays host to a Giants reunion

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

When Hunter Strickland first came into the Rainiers clubhouse Saturday afternoon, the first face he saw was an old teammate — just not from Seattle.

“I walked in today and Kelby (Tomlinson) said, ‘It’s like the Giants in 2016,’” Strickland said.

Last season, Tomlinson and Strickland were both in San Francisco playing for the Giants. So was Mac Williamson, who was added to the Rainiers roster Saturday after being designated for assignment by the Mariners earlier in the week.

Oh yeah, and the Rainiers are hosting Sacramento, San Francisco’s Triple-A affiliate. So add Chris Shaw, Dereck Rodriguez, Steven Ockert, Steven Duggar, Abiatal Avelino, and Ray Black to the list of 2018 Giants suiting up to play at Cheney Stadium on Saturday evening.

“I’ve got a lot of my close friends that I played with for six, seven years,” Tomlinson said. “A lot of guys I’ve known for a long time. It’s always good to see them.”

Strickland made his major league debut in 2014, earning a World Series ring in his rookie season. Tomlinson and Williamson were both called up in 2015, spending parts of four years in San Francisco.

“It’s good to see both of them as well,” Tomlinson said. “I played a lot of years with those guys. It’s good to see familiar faces.”

Strickland, who pitched 2.1 innings in three outings for the Mariners in March, is back for his first action after missing nearly four months with a strained lat. He’s slated to throw an inning Saturday with a soft limit around 20 pitches, take Sunday off, and travel to Reno with the Rainiers for their series against the Aces that begins Tuesday. According to manager Daren Brown, the plan for Strickland is simple:

“Throw today, hope everything feels good tomorrow, and we’ll go from there.”

Fraley day-to-day

Jake Fraley was out of the lineup for the second straight game Saturday, though Brown said he was available off the bench.

Brown said the outfielder, who is hitting .264 in 21 Triple-A games, is “day-to-day” with a hand injury.

“Anytime you get around an off day, if I can give him and extra day, it’s like getting three days off but not missing three games,” Brown said. “He may miss this series, but then the extra day is four days, and he should be good to go in Reno.”