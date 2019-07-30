With trade deadline coming up, Rainiers are feeling the repercussions in Triple-A

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

With Major League Baseball’s trade deadline — Wednesday at 1 p.m. — looming, pressure is being felt in clubhouses around the nation. Even in Triple-A.

At the Triple-A level, some players could be thrown in as chips in a trade. As likely (if not more for an organization like Seattle) trading away a big name could open up a spot with the big league club — or bring in prospects that force someone already on the roster down a level or even out of the organization entirely.

In the face of such uncertainty, manager Daren Brown can only tell his players to ignore it.

“You don’t have any other choice,” Brown said Tuesday before the Rainiers opened up their three-game series against Omaha. “That’s what I expect. Again, you’re talking about things that are out of guys’ control. All you can control is where you’re at today and what you’re going to do today. It’s not something that I really hit on.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I let them know that’s what I expect, and we just go from there. I know there could be distractions, but you’ve got to fight through that.”

It’s not like the rest of the year is a calm one in Tacoma as far as roster changes go. The list of roster changes in the Rainiers’ media guide is over halfway into its third full page, currently sitting at 217 on the season with Connor Kopach’s reassignment to high Single-A Modesto.

Currently, there are six players who were on both Tacoma’s opening day roster and the one the Rainiers had Tuesday night. Only two of those players — Jose Lobaton and Ian Miller — have stayed in Tacoma the whole season.

With all of the movement, the Rainiers came back to Tacoma with five players who weren’t on the roster when they left for their six-day road trip: Matt Festa, Kevin Santa, Eric Filia, Matt Carasiti and Daniel Castro.

“You kind of get used to seeing a lot of transactions at any organization,” said outfielder John Andreoli, whose in his fifth season of Triple-A ball. “The main thing is if you’re trying to play the numbers game, I try to tell guys you’re never really going to be able to predict anything. The only thing you can predict is how you prepare for the game and how you compete that night.”

Andreoli would know a thing or two about moving around. In the past calendar year, he’s changed organizations six times.

For his part, Brown can only focus on preparing his players for the move to the big leagues. Three of the most recent Tacoma transactions were the call-ups for Kristopher Negron, Tim Lopes, and Ryan Court, the latter two of whom made their major league debuts in the past week.

“I think you’re always trying to prepare them for the things that are going to happen in the big leagues,” Brown said. “Telling guys, ‘We want you to be a good Triple-A player,’ I don’t think any player wants to hear that. They want to hear what they’re going to need to be a good big league player.”