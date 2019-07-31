No longer just a prospect, Matt Festa embraces the grind between Seattle and Tacoma

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Last summer, Matt Festa was the hot prospect out of the bullpen for the Mariners, making the jump from Double-A Arkansas straight to the big leagues for a pair of two-day stints before coming up when rosters expanded in September.

Now he’s taking the more traditional route between Tacoma and Seattle. The 26-year-old right-hander has had three stints with the Mariners this season, including a one-day trip in May and, most recently, a five-week-long one.

“It’s way more of a mental grind because it’s the first time in my career,” Festa said before Wednesday night’s game at Cheney Stadium. “You get promoted, you get demoted, you get promoted, you get demoted. It’s how you look at it each way; you try not to look at it as a demotion, you just try to look at it all as learning curves. It’s part of everyone’s career. But it’s definitely a little more mentally exhausting.”

In his last outing with Seattle — July 21 against the Angels — Festa struck out five in two innings of work, allowing a run on a solo homer.

“I feel really good out there,” Festa said. “The month and a half I just spent up top in the Show was a really big development part from me. It was a constant battle every day just trying to clean some stuff up. My last outing in the big leagues really showed all of that stuff coming together.”

Festa has appeared in 20 games for the Mariners this season, striking out 21 batters in 22.1 innings. His second year on the 40-man roster, 2019 has been a season of learning at the big league level every time he’s up in Seattle.

“You get kicked in the teeth a few times up there and you learn, ‘OK, maybe what I’m doing isn’t right, maybe I need to do something more consistently or a little bit better,’” pitching coach Lance Painter said. “I think Matt has always taken the challenge of that. I think he’s a very good self-evaluator, and I know he’s a hard worker. When you have those two in combination, a lot of the time positives come out of it.”

In Tacoma, Festa is sporting a 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings in 15 games with a .181 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in a Rainiers uniform in 10 straight games since April 27.

Tuesday night against Omaha, Festa struck out two in 2.1 hitless innings — his longest outing since 2017.

“He’s got three pitches that he can throw for strikes,” Painter said. “He’s got a presence on the mound when things are going right that you can tell (he’s) in control and (he’s) going to beat you.

“When we see that in him, normally he has a lot of success.”