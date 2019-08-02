Rainiers outfielder hopes old swing and new haircut help him break out of post all-star funk

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Before the Tacoma Rainiers game against Omaha on Wednesday, outfielder Ian Miller made a deal with manager Daren Brown. If he didn’t get two hits, Brown would get to cut off Miller’s hair after the game.

Known for his long locks that fell to his shoulders, Miller was sporting a new look after a one-hit performance in that game. While it was the team who cut off a portion of the 27-year-old’s hair, Miller said he had it worked on a bit afterwards.

Now, almost as if a good-luck charm, Brown has some of Miller’s hair tied up and taped to the top of the door frame of his office.

“We thought someone killed a squirrel by the door when we came in,” Rainiers hitting coach Roy Howell said. “He’s done it before, I’ve been with him more than any coach… He’s a fun guy and he does stuff like that. Whatever a guy needs to do, if that helps him out, I’m all for it.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Since the Triple-A all-star break in early July, Miller has fallen into a self-described lull. Miller has had just one multi-hit game, and has seen his batting average drop from .285 to .269. And he has not been happy with his at-bats of late.

“I try not to ever be happy with where I am,” Miller said. “That hinders progress a little bit. I try to keep building it everyday.”

Howell, who has worked with Miller for well over 10 years, said Miller just needs to get back to doing what he had been doing at the beginning of the season.

“Sometimes he gets out of balance when he swings the bat,” Howell said. “We try to stay as firm and balanced as we can. He starts to rotate with his upper body a little bit and he comes across the ball and it doesn’t jump off his bat.”

But Howell has no doubt that one of the Rainiers top threats on base will get back into his groove, and has the capacity for a big night every time he steps onto the field.

“He’s a defense’s nightmare, but you can’t walk back to the dugout and be a threat,” Howell said. “He has to make contact and stay in better balance.”

Maybe the combination of old swing and new haircut breaks the funk. Miller’s said he’s going to remain positive.

“I just go to the park every day and have fun,” Miller said. “I love what I do, and I’m going to do it until they tell me I can’t do it anymore and rip the jersey off my back.”

Lopes back in Tacoma

After a concussion shortened his first stint with the Mariners last week, Tim Lopes is back in Tacoma on rehab assignment after making his major league debut on July 24. He was batting second and playing DH in Friday’s game against the Iowa Cubs.

Lopes played in two games for Seattle before getting struck in the head by a fastball during an at-bat. He was diagnosed with a concussion and was placed on the seven-day IL.