No-hitter bid comes up just short, but Rainiers dominate Iowa behind Misiewicz

Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Anthony Misiewicz threw 116 pitches and did not allow a hit in eight innings on Sunday.

And manager Daren Brown had seen enough. Brown replaced Miseiwicz to start the ninth inning, not wanting to push the 24-year-old any more than he had already. The Iowa Cubs finally did get a hit, collecting a single by Donnie Dewees in the ninth of of Taylor Guilbeau in a the Rainiers’ 5-0 win at Cheney Stadium.

“I’m not comfortable doing that,” Brown said of sending Misiewicz out to pitch the ninth, which could have pushed his pitch count to 130 pitches.

“It’s still the minor leagues, and there’s a brighter future for him. I understand if he’s in the big leagues doing that he probably gets the opportunity to go out, we’re not there.”

Misiewicz was in control from start to finish, allowing just a walk in the fourth inning while striking out 10 in his best performance to date with the Rainiers. Although he was upset he did not get a chance to complete the no-hitter, he was pleased with his performance and OK with his manager’s decision.

“That’s every pitcher’s dream to throw a no-hitter so I told him to give me 130 (pitches), but he told me that there is absolutely no way I’m going back out there,” Misiewicz said. “So I took my handshakes and took my hugs, and I was happy. I let Taylor do his thing; I thought it was a great game all around.”

Guilbeau gave the hit but preserved the shutout. The left-handed reliever, recently acquired from the Washington Nationals, has now pitched two scoreless innings for the Rainiers.

Ian Miller scored on a ground out in the first inning and the Rainiers added on from there. Jose Lobaton and Miller launched solo shots to right field in the third and fifth innings, respectively, to take a 3-0 lead as Misiewicz mowed down the Cubs.

Chris Mariscal knocked a two-run home run over the left field fence for the final runs of the day.

“Too many times it seems we’re down 6-1, right off the bat in the third or fourth inning,” Brown said. “It’s good to play out front for a little bit.”

The Rainiers wrap up their series against the I-Cubs Monday at 11:35 a.m. at Cheney Stadium.

Fraley injury update

After suffering a minor quad injury in the first inning of Saturday night’s game, outfielder Jake Fraley should be in for a quick return. Brown says that his injury turned out to be minor although Fraley did not play on Sunday.

“He’s still a little bit sore today,” Brown said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a two-week thing, it might be five or six days. He felt better today than he did yesterday, but we’ll be cautious with it.”