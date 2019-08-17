Rainiers pour on the runs in third straight win over Fresno

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Last night, the Tacoma Rainiers poured in virtually all of their runs in one inning to beat Fresno 8-1. Tonight, it was more of the same, but spread across numerous innings in another dominant performance at Cheney Stadium that saw the Rainiers win 11-1.

Tacoma combined for a blistering 16 hits, striking out just five times, and going eight-for-19 with runners in scoring position. They scored runs in six of the eight innings that they batted in.

“We did a pretty good job of taking advantage of walks and a couple of errors,” Rainiers manager Daren Brown said. “We stringed a few things together, and I thought we had some pretty good at-bats tonight.”

After scoring a run in the first, an explosive three-run second inning was capped off by a Daniel Castro single that scored two runs. Castro would later double down and hit a ball over the left field fence to stretch the lead to four in the fourth.

After a scoreless fifth, the Rainiers exploded again in the sixth, dropping four runs and putting the game firmy out of reach. Jaycob Brugman continued his hot hitting streak with a bases-clearing double that scored three, and Joe Odom followed that with another single to score Brugman.

Odom now in just five appearances has batted .450 with seven RBIs and two home runs since being called up to Triple-A last week.

Along with a slew of runs, Tacoma got a good performance from their starter again — this time Sean Nolin — who struck out five and allowed just five hits. The lone run charged against him was a solo home run shot sent by Brandon Snyder in the second inning.

“He just does what he does,” Brown said of Nolin. “He goes out and for the most part commands the baseball. He uses both sides of the plate, uses up, uses down, mixes in off-speed. He has a good idea of what he’s doing, and for the most part he’s always official with his pitches.”

Relieving him in the sixth, Dan Altavilla threw a scoreless inning and a third, striking out one. Altavilla joined the Rainiers on Thursday for rehab assignment. Finishing the game off for the Rainiers were Gerson Bautista and Aaron Northcraft, who didn’t allow any runs in an overall dominating pitching performance.

The Rainiers will finish their four-game series Sunday against the Grizzlies looking for a sweep at 1:35 p.m. in Cheney Stadium.