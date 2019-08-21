Rain cancels Rainiers game in fifth inning

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Rainiers and Salt Lake Bees got four innings in Wednesday night, but once the rain started falling, it wouldn’t let up, and without enough innings in the books, their series finale ended with the game cancelled.

The tarp stayed out on the field until around an hour before first pitch, but the game managed to start on time. Sprinkles throughout the early innings turned into showers in the fourth, which became a downpour as Anthony Misiewicz took the mound for the top of the fifth.

“The light mist we were playing in wasn’t showing up on the radar,” Rainiers manager Daren Brown said afterward. “It didn’t really show that there was anything that hard coming.

“We almost got it in. It is what it is.”

Nine pitches into the frame, home plate umpire Nick Mahrley had to pull the players off the field. By the time the grounds crew had pulled the tarp out, puddles covered most of the infield.

The matchup won’t be continued or made up. Both Tacoma and Salt Lake will finish with one fewer game on their record when the season ends, and none of the stats will count.

Perhaps nobody will be more frustrated about that last fact than Salt Lake right fielder Jo Adell. The Angels’ No. 1 prospect was sitting at 2-for-2 with a pair of solo home runs — his first Triple-A homers — but when the Bees take the field tomorrow in Reno, he’ll be back on zero.

Misiewicz held the other eight Salt Lake batters to just one hit and a walk, and struck out eight. Tacoma picked up its first run in the bottom of the first on a botched double play, and its second on what would have been Ryan Court’s 12th home run of the season.

Tacoma will open up its final home series of the series tomorrow as the Las Vegas Aviators come to Cheney Stadium for a four-game set.