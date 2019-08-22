Rainiers’ offense whimpers in loss to Las Vegas

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Rainiers’ final home series of the season opened up on a sour note with an 8-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators.

Starter Sean Nolin got roughed up early, giving up four runs on three hits, two walks, and a hit batter in a 36-pitch first inning. He settled down after that with three scoreless frames, but got the hook in the fifth after allowing his second home run of the day.

“Kind of the same story we’ve had a few times,” Tacoma manager Daren Brown said after the game. “Down early and trying to do some things to catch back up.”

That ended up being plenty for the Aviators. Tacoma managed just four hits against Matt Harvey and Miguel Romero, had a span of 14 consecutive batters retired at one point, and finished with just one base knock after the fourth inning.

“Sometimes you have to tip your hat to them,” Brown said. “We didn’t do a whole lot offensively tonight.”

Austin Adams threw 13 pitches in his first rehab outing since going on the injured list with a shoulder strain the first week in July. He struck out two in a perfect sixth inning, with his fastball topping out at 95 mph on the Cheney Stadium speed gun.

“I thought the ball came out good,” Brown said. “Stuff was good, so overall it was a good first time out.”

Aaron Northcraft followed Adams with two clean frames, and Brian Ellington allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

Jaycob Brugman got the Rainiers on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo homer of his own — his 21st of the year and 20th in a Tacoma uniform. It’s the first time in his career he’s reached 20 with one team.