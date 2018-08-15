Seahawks get good news, post-surgery, on rookie RB Rashaad Penny’s broken finger

Rookie Rashaad Penny broke his finger doing what he and the Seahawks have been emphasizing since the first-round draft choice arrived months ago: pass blocking.
But for Seattle, the news from there on the prized running back gets better.
Coach Pete Carroll said following Wednesday’s practice that Penny’s surgery with a specialist, Dr. Randall Culp of the Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center, went “beautifully”—and that the team expects him to be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 9 at Denver.
“He was in a pass-rush drill (Monday) and just caught a finger,” Carroll said of a session in which Penny impressively stopped rookie draft choice Shaquem Griffin twice and undrafted fellow rookie linebacker Jake Pugh once. “He had surgery and it worked out beautifully.
“It’s a couple weeks (of recovery). He can already move it. He’s not going to be in a cast or any of that kind of stuff. So he’s in pretty good shape. We got a great report on it. He’s not going to be out very long.”
Asked specifically if the team thinks it’s possible Penny will be ready for the start of the season Carroll answered quickly with an affirmative head nod: “Yes.”
Penny’s pass blocking after leading major-college football in rushing last season at San Diego State has been the most common question of this Seahawks preseason so far.
Turns out pass blocking is the reason for his first NFL setback.
Monday, the Seahawks did a pass-rush drill of blitzing linebackers at running backs. It’s a tough assignment for the backs: they are in a two-point stance, standing up behind the line. The linebackers sprint at them with a 5-yard head start then unleash an array of rip, swim and spin moves to get around them to the quarterback.
Penny got matched up with Griffin, a star of this Seahawks camp, and, heck, a star of this NFL preseason. Griffin has been sprinting through and past offensive players all month; he had a game-high nine tackles in his first pro game last week against Indianapolis.
Penny stopped Griffin. Twice. The first time, Griffin tried a quick spin move. Penny moved his feet smoothly to keep his shoulders squarely in front of Penny while parrying him away with his hands. The second time, Griffin tried to use his speed to get around Penny. Penny was equally quick and rode Griffin outside well past the would-be quarterback.
Penny was the first one of the running backs to win his pairings. He also repelled Pugh, whom the Seahawks in May paid the largest signing bonus of any of their rookie free agents, $15,000.
A few reps after Penny stopped Pugh, Pugh ran over running back Mike Davis. Davis was the Seahawks’ starting running back at the end of last season, after Carson got hurt. Penny left the practice early with the injury soon after that.
Davis stood to gain the most chances with the starting offense while Penny is out. But now the starting back to end last season is out, too. Davis watched Wednesday’s drills with a toe injury that was prohibiting him from pushing off his foot to run or make moves.
Carroll didn’t have a lot to say Wednesday about Davis’ injury.
Davis absence left the Seahawks with three tailbacks healthy enough for scrimmaging: Chris Carson, J.D. McKissic and Gerald Holmes.
Carson is coming off a broken leg and didn’t do much in Monday’s practice. McKissic is a former wide receiver. Holmes is an undrafted rookie free agent Seattle signed last week.
C.J. Prosise returned to practice Wednesday, but was still held out of team scrimmaging because of the hip-flexor injury he’s had for a week. He ran on the side during Wednesday’s scrimmaging. The oft-injured third-round pick from 2016 has had seven injuries in 28 months with Seattle. He’s played in only 11 of 32 regular-season games in his NFL career.
Prosise said he will play Saturday in the Seahawks’ second preseason game, at the Los Angeles Chargers. Carroll said that was the goal.
