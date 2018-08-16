Seahawks’ right-CB battle: The past (Maxwell) vs. future (Flowers) vs. wild card (Johnson)

Rookie cornerback Tre Flowers (37), here against Colts wide receiver Ryan Grant (11) in last week’s preseason opener, is one of three candidates to start at right cornerback for the Seahawks this regular season. The fifth-round draft choice is battling veteran mentor Byron Maxwell and emerging import Dontae Johnson for the job, and will continue to do so Saturday night in Seattle’s preseason game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com