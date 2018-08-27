seahawks_baldwinwright_0827

On a day the Seahawks’ offense got its Pro Bowl wide receiver back to practice for the first time in a month, the defense’s Pro Bowl outside linebacker left to have knee surgery.
Wide receiver Doug Baldwin, out since the first days of training camp in late July with a left-knee injury, returned to do individual position drills in the same practice K.J. Wright missed.
The veteran weakside linebacker felt following his 45 snaps over 2 1/2 quarters playing with the starting defense Friday in the preseason game at Minnesota “something wasn’t right” in his knee, coach Pete Carroll said.
So Wright and the team opted to send him right away to have arthroscopic knee surgery.
“He had a scope job,” Carroll said following Monday’s practice for Thursday’s preseason finale against Oakland. “After the game (Friday), (he) didn’t get hit or anything, didn’t have an episode. Just felt that maybe something wasn’t quite right. So took a good look at it. So we
“So we are going to do a scope job and get him back really quick.”
Even the quickest returns from such minimally invasive procedures tend to be after multiple weeks. The Seahawks’ opener at Denver was 13 days away as of Monday.
Asked if the team was holding out hope Wright would play in the opener, Carroll said: “Don’t know that yet.”
So rookie Shaquem Griffin is poised to start his first NFL game, as the first one-handed player drafted into the league.
Asked if Griffin was ready for the task, Carroll said: “At this point, today, he’s got to be ready, you know. We don’t have any choice for that thought, until we know more.
“So, we’ll see how it goes.”
