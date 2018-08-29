Seahawks extend WR/KR Tyler Lockett with a three-year deal. Who’s next?

The Seahawks have been taking care of Tyler Lockett all summer.
They just took care of him in the best way possible on Wednesday morning.
They announced during practice they had re-signed to a three-year extension their wide receiver and Pro Bowl punt returner from a couple seasons ago, before his broken leg. The deal is worth $31.8 million in base pay with $20 million guaranteed, according to a first report by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Lockett, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract he signed after Seattle drafted him in the third round from Kansas State in 2015. He was selected to the Pro Bowl his first season for his slithery, accelerating kick and punt returns.
He broke his leg in December 2016, just as he was emerging as the team’s No.-2 wide receiver behind Doug Baldwin.
Lockett said this summer he didn’t feel fully healed and himself last season, when he had 45 catches and two for touchdowns in 16 games, eight starts.
The Seahawks have re-signed left tackle Duane Brown (three years, $34.5 million, $16 million guaranteed) and now Lockett his summer.
So who’s going to be next?
The team has other veterans entering the final year of their deals: Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright, defensive end and leading returning sack man Frank Clark and of course holdout All-Pro Earl Thomas.
Based on need for pass rushers, youth and market, odds are the 25-year-old Clark could be next. He’s been out this week after he hyperextended his elbow. That was after wrist surgery in June. This will be his first season without Pro Bowl ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril on the team freeing Clark to take on offenses’ single-man blocking. Clark, who has 19 sacks the last two seasons with Bennett and Avril rushing with him, is likely to get double-teamed by offenses this season.
By extending Lockett, the Seahawks are obviously prioritizing youth, and relative simplicity in getting a deal done. His contract demands—or knowing the personable, soft-spoken Lockett, requests—presumably weren’t nearly as expensive as Clark’s and especially Thomas’.
The Seahawks have been preserving Lockett all summer. They’ve limited his plays in practices and the three preseason games, and had Cyril Grayson, David Moore and others returning punts and kicks instead of him.
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed following last week’s preseason game at Minnesota that the Seahawks are purposely saving Lockett to expand his role during the regular season that begins Sept. 9 at Denver.
Comments