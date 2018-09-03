Alex McGough, Keenan Reynolds, Lavon Coleman on Seahawks’ practice squad; Stringfellow is not

Alex McGough and Keenan Reynolds cleared league waivers. They are on the Seahawks’ practice squad.
So is former University of Washington running back Lavon Coleman.
Damore’ea Stringfellow also cleared the waivers on which Seattle put him Saturday. But the former UW wide receiver is not on the Seahawks’ practice squad the team announced Monday prior to the first practice of the regular season.
Stringfellow’s size and 81-yard touchdown catch and run Thursday in the final preseason game were not enough for the Seahawks to make the undrafted free agent one of their 10 players on the practice squad. Instead they chose Reynolds, the former Navy star quarterback Seattle signed this spring, apparently partly because of Reynolds’ potential to play special teams.
Stringfellow transferred from UW to Mississippi after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Seahawks fan near Washington’s campus after Seattle won Super Bowl 48 over Denver in February 2014. He is now a free agent.
McGough was the Seahawks’ seventh-round choice in this spring’s draft. He becomes the third quarterback for Seattle. Russell Wilson and Brett Hundley, acquired last week in a trade from Green Bay, are the two QBs on the active roster for Sunday’s opener at Denver.
The Seahawks’ practice squad:
QB Alex McGough
CB Akeem King
G Jordan Roos
WR Keenan Reynolds
WR Caleb Scott
TE Marcus Lucas
RB Lavon Coleman
LB Antwione WIlliams
DT Frank Herron
OT Elijah Nkansah
