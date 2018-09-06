Seahawks game-by-game predictions for the 2018 season

Sunday, Sept. 9 at Denver, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
One of the NFL’s toughest venues for a road team to open. Yes the Broncos were 5-11 last season, and are debuting Case Keenum at quarterback. But Von Miller is going to be a problem for Germain Ifedi. Earl Thomas’ return is going to be a bonanza for Seattle’s defense.
Broncos 20, Seahawks 16
Monday, Sept. 17 at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
After dealing with Miller, Ifedi and Seattle’s iffy pass protection faces new, rich, raging Bear Khalil Mack. The Seahawks’ remade defense will likely need to carry this one by affecting second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Seahawks 21, Bears 10
Sunday, Sept. 23 vs. Dallas, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Home after beginning the schedule with two road games for third time in eight seasons, Seattle’s defense faces former coordinator Kris Richard, now Dallas’ defensive backs coach.
Seahawks 17, Cowboys 13
Sunday, Sept. 30, at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13
Cardinals are starting over with a new coach and new quarterback, Sam Bradford—or it might be rookie Josh Rosen by this game. Another chance for the Seahawks’ young defense to get better, but it must stop Cardinals returning rusher David Johnson..
Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20
Sunday, Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13
Rams’ smashing win 42-7 at Seattle in December remains the point when the NFC West became Los Angeles’ to reign. For the first time in six years, another team in the division has more talent than the Seahawks.
Rams 24, Seahawks 14
Sunday, Oct. 14, vs. Oakland Raiders at London, 10 a.m., Ch. 13
Seattle’s first-ever game in England, moved from Tottenham Hotspur’s new palace that isn’t ready to the UK’s famed soccer shrine. Jon Gruden may turn Derek Carr into an ultra-elite QB. But Gruden trading away Mack may haunt Oakland’s defense all season.
Seahawks 28, Raiders 20
Sunday, Oct. 21 BYE
Sunday, Oct. 28, at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Ch. 13
The dreaded 10 a.m. start, which Seattle didn’t have last season. Matthew Stafford remains a problem for defenses, especially as unproven as the Seahawks’.
Lions 31, Seahawks 21
Sunday, Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 7
Finally home again, and another premier, Pro Bowl pass rusher coming at Ifedi and the Seahawks’ offensive tackles. Melvin Ingram overwhelmed Ifedi in the preseason. A game for Seahawks new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and line coach Mike Solari to win with protection schemes.
Seahawks 16, Chargers 14
Sunday, Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 7
Aaron Donald, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the Rams reassert themselves above the Seahawks atop the NFC West.
Rams 20, Seahawks 17
Thursday, Nov. 15 vs. Green Bay, 5:25 p.m., Ch. 13, NFL Network
Short week. Aaron Rodgers. Uh-oh.
Packers 24, Seahawks 20
Sunday, Nov. 25 at Carolina, 10 a.m., Ch. 13*
Psuedo-division rivals meet for the seventh time in six years, counting playoffs. Seahawks must get Russell Wilson magic—plus find a pass rush to affect Cam Newton to win this one. Somehow, in ways that weren’t apparent in September, they do.
Seahawks 19, Panthers 16
Sunday, Dec. 2 vs. San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., Ch. 5*
A Sunday-night, national-TV showcase for Richard Sherman’s return to Seattle. Think he, and CenturyLink Field, might be jacked for this one? Russell Wilson beats Jimmy Garoppolo in the end. This begins a stretch of four of the final five games at home for the Seahawks.
Seahawks 28, 49ers 24
Monday, Dec. 10 vs. Minnesota, 5:15 p.m., ESPN*
Vikings are loaded on defense after reaching NFC finals last season. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota’s new, $84-million-guaranteed quarterback, beat the Seahawks in Seattle last season, while with Washington.
Vikings 16, Seahawks 14
Sunday, Dec. 16 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., Ch. 13*
Seahawks vs. Sherman for second time in three weeks. Garoppolo and the Niners end Seattle’s 10-game winning streak in this series.
49ers 20, Seahawks 15
Sunday, Dec. 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m., Ch. 5*
Defending AFC West-champion Chiefs visiting Seattle for the first time in the regular season since 2010. They have a new quarterback. Second-year man Patrick Mahomes takes over for departed Alex Smith. Seattle likely must win this for any hope to return to the playoffs. And they win it.
Seahawks 21, Chiefs 20
Sunday, Dec. 30 vs Arizona, 1:25 p.m., Ch. 13*
Sensing Josh Rosen will be the starter by now for Arizona. Though the Cardinals have won three in a row in Seattle, Rosen is going to have a tough time in his first CenturyLink Field start.
Seahawks 14, Cardinals 9
(*=NFL flex scheduling in effect, with potential game-time changes Weeks 11-17)
SEATTLE’S 2018 PREDICTED REGULAR-SEASON FINISH: 9-7
Comments